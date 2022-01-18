• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 10, 3:35 a.m., on Perry Street north of Wayne Street in Paulding, a northbound vehicle driven by Barret Ramsey, 16, Melrose, sustained heavy damage when it traveled left of center when entering onto Perry Street, left the roadway and struck a utility pole and several trees. Ramsey was taken by Paulding County EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Passenger, Owen Logan, 16, Melrose, went to the Paulding County Hospital by personal means for suspected minor injuries; and passenger, Maylie Hopkins, 13, Melrose, was transported by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Friday, 9:25 a.m., at Ohio 34 and Townline Road in Bryan City, attempting a left turn, a vehicle driven by Nicki Christian, 49, Bryan, was struck by a vehicle driven by Adam Rosebrock, 35, Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage and Rosebrock was cited with a traffic light violation.
Saturday, 12:04 a.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Sarah Wood, 33, Grover Hill, sustained heavy damage when it crossed left of center and left the roadway, striking a utility pole. The vehicle reentered the roadway and corrected her westbound direction when she left the roadway and came to rest. Wood was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 6:08 p.m., on County Road 176 in Paulding County's Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Britni Bauer, 34, 22525 Mill St., Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 2:19 p.m., at Watson and Williams roads in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Summer Hill, 27, 15734 County Road 191, sustained light damage when it struck a dog that ran across the roadway.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 2:06 p.m., at 902 Latty St., Albert Luellen, 35, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and abduction and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:52 p.m., at 12241 Dohoney Road, Correy Williams Jr., 20, 313 E. Second St., was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 7:24 a.m., at 600 E. Joe E. Brown Ave., deputies responded to calls of suspicious activity. James McNulty, 35, Maumee, was arrested on warrants from Lucas County and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 6:07 a.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Leon Fuerst, 56, Ottawa, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Jan. 10, 3:36 p.m., at Scott Street and Road R, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mary Czarnecki, 67, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Blake Burk, 32, Deshler, when Burk's vehicle attempted a left turn. Light damage was assessed of both vehicles.
Saturday, 1:06 a.m., at 390 Huddle Road unit 001, Seth Wyse, 40, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County Sheriff's Office and transferred to custody there.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 7:40 a.m., on Ohio 613 west of Township Road 71 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Anna Gideon, 60, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:11 p.m., on Ohio 66 just south of Ohio 613 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kent Adkins, 54, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 5:37 p.m., in the 1400 block of Shoop Avenue south of Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Logan Patterson, 15, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Isaac Schaffner, 27, Wauseon. Patterson's vehicle did not yield from a private drive to a through street and caused heavy damage to Schaffner's vehicle. Patterson's vehicle had light damage.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 7:12 a.m., at 1233 Jackson Ave., firefighters from Defiance City, Noble and Highland townships' fire departments responded to house fire. Upon arrival, heavy smoke observed from an attic gable. Two residents had evacuated. Hoses controlled the fire and firefighters pulled kitchen ceiling to access the fire. Once extinguished, Toledo Edison was notified to secure electric meter. Most of the damage contained in the attic and water damage on first floor. Origin of the fire not determined, but appeared to be near the chimney.
Sherwood
Fire — Monday, 7:39 p.m., at 17859 U.S. 127 Cecil, firefighters from Sherwood 800 were called for mutual aid for a mobile home fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.