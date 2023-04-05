Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 8:05 a.m., on Roland Road, near Rosebrook Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jack Karzynow, 17, Sherwood, sustained heavy damage when it lost control and went off the south side of the roadway, drove down an embankment, struck the bottom of the hill and overturned several time while striking a road sign and a mailbox before coming to a rest. Karzynow had suspected serious injuries and was transported by Delaware Township EMS agency and taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 8:01 p.m., near milepost 7 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nina Hand, 19, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it traveled left of center, left the western side of the roadway and struck a ditch. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 5:23 p.m., on Adams Ridge Road, near Jewell Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ronald Robideau, 62, Metamora, sustained moderate damage when it failed to yield and hit a eastbound vehicle on Jewell Road that was driven by Caleb Nafziger, 20, Archbold. Nafziger's vehicle had light damage and Robideau was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance sheriff---
March 28, 11:48 a.m., CCNO, Jayden Northrup, 18, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County common pleas for violation of conditions of bond.
Thursday, 9:47 p.m., in Defiance County's Milford Township on Ohio 49 near Kramer Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Hector Rodriguez, 65, Cecil, was struck by a deer and sustained minor damage.
Friday, 10:45 a.m., CCNO, Nathan Gallant, 31, Defiance, was served four warrants on indictments from Defiance County common pleas for aggravated possession of drugs.
Friday, 12:41 p.m., CCNO, Austin Swirles, 22, Fayette, was served a warrant on indictment out of Defiance County common pleas.
Friday, 5:11 p.m., 5001 Maloneyville Road, Knoxville, Tenn., Robert Bell, 41, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance County and was transferred to CCNO.
Friday, 7:03 p.m., CCNO, Contoy Manning, 41, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:06 p.m., 221 S. Clinton St., Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding, appeared in Defiance County Common Pleas Court and was released on a bond of personal recognizance.
Monday, 11:42 p.m., CCNO, Sarah Farley, 40, Hicksville, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance police---
March 29, 9:23 a.m., 739 Westwood Drive, Timothy Calpham, 33, Defiance, charged with theft.
Tuesday, 9:14 a.m., 380 Koerber Drive, Calib Brashear, 18, Defiance, was served warrants from Defiance County Juvenile and Probate Court.
Tuesday, 10:25 a.m., 803 Lake St., David Weber, 61, Defiance, was served warrants from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 8:39 p.m., on County Road 192, west of Ohio 49 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Johnson, 39, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
