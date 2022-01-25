• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 1 a.m., on County Road 20 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Reece Hall, 20, 23914 Williams County Line Road, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Saturday, 11:05 a.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road A in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Charnel Hazelton, 33, Edgerton, sustained disabling damage when it attempted a right turn, ran off the roadway and struck a street sign. Hazelton was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 10:15 a.m., on Ridenour Road in Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Nathan Miller, 22, Edgerton, drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle had disabling damage and Miller was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 6:11 p.m., on Ohio 18 south of Ohio 15 in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kimberly Hunt, 46, Ottawa, sustained light damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Thursday, 5:33 a.m., at Ohio 15 and Blanchard Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christina Reckler, 52, Continental, sustained light damage when a deer struck it from the side.
Thursday, 10:26 p.m., on Buckskin Road west of Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Colin Etchen, 24, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Friday, 7:17 p.m., on U.S. 127 south of Sausman Road in Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Blaize Miller, 18, Hillsdale, Mich., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Saturday, 8:58 p.m., on Bowman Road east of Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Travis Bidlack, 42, Oakwood, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Defiance Police
Friday, 3:51 p.m., at 500 S. Clinton St., Billy Evans, 38, same address, apt. 1, was charged with persistent disorderly conduct. He posted bond and was released.
Saturday, 1:44 a.m., at 500 E. High St., Jason Bostleman, 32, 23640 Banner School Road, was arrested for burglary and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:07 a.m., at Clinton Street just south of Neill Street, a vehicle driven by Sara Fackler, 31, West Unity, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Ok Branham, 75, 20763 Ohio 637. Both vehicles had light damage and Fackler was cited with a lane change violation.
Hicksville Police
Sunday, 6:06 a.m., at West Arthur and West High streets, a vehicle driven by Orlyn Hernandez, 22, Fort Wayne, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. There was functional damage to the vehicle and Hernandez was cited with failure to control.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 7:09 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brenda Vorst, 51, Fort Jennings, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway.
Saturday, 11:29 p.m., at 927 County Road 1C, McClure, David Desheiter, 30, McClure, was arrested for endangering children, aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:31 a.m., at milepost 52 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an eastbound semi driven by Harpal Bhullar, 48, Windsor, Ontario, Canada, sustained functional damage when it slid off the north side of the roadway on snowy roads and went into the median.
Monday, 7:12 a.m., at Ohio 6 and County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Whitlock, 17, 18772 Highland Center Road, began to slide on the roadway and accelerated through the posted stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Megan Lytle-Steele, 44, Napoleon. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and Whitlock was cited with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Monday, 11:22 a.m., at milepost 51.6 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a westbound semi driven by Terral Brown, 54, Memphis, Tenn., jack-knifed on a snow covered roadway and slid into the median, with light damage to the sleeper cabin.
Monday, 12:25 p.m., at Ohio 109 and MaryAnn Street in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Alyssa Wyman 53, Delta, sustained disabling damage when it slid on the snow covered roadway and struck two street signs.
Napoleon Police
Jan. 18, 4:29 p.m., at Ohio 108 and Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Carol Niese, 50, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Johanna Costigan, 43, Napoleon. Niese's vehicle had functional damage and Costigan's had light damage.
Friday, 5:53 p.m., Anthony Young, 18, Napoleon, was arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 8:46 p.m., at 855 Clairmont Ave., Kathryn Keech, 30, Napoleon, was cited with misdemeanor assault.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 8:19 a.m., on County Road 72 east of County Road 71 in Blue Creek Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Blake Sinn, 34, Haviland, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Sunday, 11:30 a.m., on U.S. 24 about 1/4 mile east of Ohio 49 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Meyer, 20, 9406 Trinity Road, Defiance, crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Steve Tressler, 56, Monroeville. Meyer's vehicle had functional damage and Tressler's had light damage. Meyer was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 4:20 p.m., on County Road 209 south of County Road 196 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Ernesto Lloyd, 25, Stryker, left the roadway and struck a utility pole, and sustained functional damage. Lloyd was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 6:54 a.m., at county roads 232 and 133 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Raymond Castaneda, 44, 65 Lakeview Drive, struck a tire in the roadway and sustained functional damage.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 3:45 p.m., at 810 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Dana Ladd, 35, Delta, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Constance Hester, 58, Napoleon. Both vehicles had functional damage and Ladd was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
