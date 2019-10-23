• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 6:30 a.m., on Paulding County Road 143 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Holly Gibson, 44, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:08 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Bostater, 24, 13762 Blosser Road, Ney, struck a sign, overturned and hit a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Bostater was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 6:45 a.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance County, a vehicle driven by Jason Clark, 47, Ney, struck a vehicle driven by Kemp Stapleton, 58, 733 Chippewa Drive. Clark was cited for a signal violation. Damage was moderate to the Clark vehicle and light to the Stapleton vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 15, 7:22 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Hoffer, 25, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Oct. 16, 1:17 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Kiessling, 58, 920 Asa St., struck a dog. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Oct. 17, 11:12 a.m., a theft was reported in the 27000 block of Ohio 18.
Friday, 6:54 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Reed Waisner, 26, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:04 a.m., on Casebeer-Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Carolyn Whitaker, 56, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 11:16 a.m., a theft was reported in the 14000 block of Ohio 15.
Saturday, 4:30 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Arion Hamman, 21, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:22 p.m., Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court.
Saturday, 6:49 p.m., deputies are investigating a report of a bullet striking a house in the 13000 block of Wilhelm Road. People were reportedly doing target practice and a bullet struck the house.
Saturday, 8:54 p.m., Adrian Reyes, 32, Hart, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 2:54 a.m., Dwight Shaffer, 44, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Oct. 16, 8:50 a.m., on East Second Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Aden Hornish, 17, 04663 Glenburg Road, changed lanes and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Vivian Escareno, 33, 1498 S. Jackson Ave. Hornish was cited for a signal violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 2:17 p.m., on Domersville Road, south of Deerwood Drive, a vehicle driven by Steve Branham, 36, Oakwood, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Stephen Pritchard, 67, 11577 Fruit Ridge Road, pushing it into a vehicle driven by Tammy Peck, 44, Leipsic. Branham was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Peck vehicle and heavy to the Pritchard and Branham vehicles.
Saturday, 12:48 p.m., Jata Gregory-Scott, 30, Toledo, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at JCPenney, 1100 N. Clinton St.
Monday, 11:48 a.m., an Xbox was reported stolen from the 600 block of Seneca Street.
Monday, 8 p.m., Adam Bryant, 29, no permanent address, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at JCPenney, 1100 N. Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:48 a.m., on Ohio 110 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Terri Miller, 58, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 4:31 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Ohio 108 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Michael Thompson, 29, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Beth Kemmer, 66, Esperance, N.Y. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 5:16 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Monday, 8:23 p.m., Nathan Whitehead, 30, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Railroad Street and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 3:44 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, vehicles driven by Maria Ayala-Jimenez, 21, Holgate, and Heather Anderson, 37, Napoleon, collided. Ayala-Jimenez was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Paulding Sheriff
Oct. 17, 11:38 p.m., on County Road 146, a vehicle driven by Tyler Carlisle, 30, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 11:19 a.m., on County Road 142 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Vincent Groh, 22, Grover Hill, struck a fence. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:24 p.m., on County Road 177 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Rose, 32, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 8:45 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1909 Ginter Road.
