• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 4:18 p.m., at 1960 Gypsy Lane in Bowling Green, Aaron Sadler, 39, Bowling Green, was served a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 11:24 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Constantina Bauer, 37, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas.
Wednesday, 12:38 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Matthew Costanzo, 35, Bryan, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 9:58 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Keina Slayton, 38, Toledo, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 11:32 p.m, at 113 Biede Ave., Joseph Sanders, 37, Butler, Ind., a fugitive from justice was arrested on a warrant from Dekalb County, Ind. and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 8:37 a.m., at 206 E. Gale St., Angola, Ind., Rebecca Ice, 27, Garrett, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:11 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, warrants from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas were served for the following individuals: James Delarber, 39, Holgate; Davion Baker, 18, Defiance; Nawaf Abdulwahab, 19, Grand Rapids; Gerald Houck III, 30, Defiance; Constantina Bauer, 37, Defiance.
Thursday, 5:19 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas was served to Christopher Forrey, 32, Defiance.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 3:27 p.m., at Second and Auglaize streets, a vehicle driven by Jonathan Norden, 20, 23233 Flory Road, struck the back of a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Moreno, 27, 548 Pontiac Drive, which in turn struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lonnie Jones, 76, Cecil. Norden was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead. Norden's vehicle had no damage, while the other two had light damage.
Thursday, 2:37 a.m., at 220 Wyandotte, officers were called for a disturbance where Jennifer Ankney, 41, 700 Ralston, was arrested for disorderly conduct, and child endangerment and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 8:08 p.m., at Power Dam Road and Bronson Park, Jose Arreguin, 70, 14587 Williams Road, was cited with OVI and speed and released.
Thursday, 10:17 p.m., on North Clinton Street near Greer Street, a vehicle driven by Curtis Helton, 69, 752 Harrison Ave., was struck by a vehicle driven by Kerri Torres, 49, 217 Main St. Damage to both vehicle was light. Torres was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 11:22 p.m., at 21 Seneca St., Nathaniel Long, 38, no known address, was arrested for burglary and a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 11:23 a.m., at North Main and Elm streets, a vehicle driven by Jeffery Grindle, 47, Fort Wayne, Ind., drove through barricades at the closed roads in the 500 block of North Main, at the viaduct, and struck the second set of barricades, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:53 a.m., on County Road 11 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Donald Johnson, 55, Liberty Center, drifted off the roadway, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a bean field. Johnson reportedly experienced a medical issue and was taken by Liberty Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injury. The vehicle had moderate damage.
Friday, 9:56 a.m., at mile post 48 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Kendra Singleton, 27, 2104 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, lost control on wet pavement, left the roadway and struck a ditch. Reported damage to the vehicle was heavy. Singleton sustained possible injury but was not treated at the scene or transported for treatment. A passenger, Demetrius Thomas Jr., 20, Longview, Texas, was also possibly injured but did not seek treatment.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 4:58 p.m., at 235 W. Main St., Deshler, Carl Pippin III, 23, Fremont, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 9:36 p.m., at Industrial and Independence drives, a vehicle driven by Jaimee Ebersole, 44, Continental, was struck by a vehicle driven by Brenda Depinet, 42, Fayette. Damage to Ebersole's vehicle was heavy; to Depinet's vehicle there was light damage. Ebersole was cited with failure to yield right of way.
Thursday, 12:49 a.m., at 733 W. Clinton St., Elizabeth Hernandez, 41, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and transferred to custody in Lucas County.
Thursday, 2:50 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Shane Machala, 29, Toledo, was served multiple warrants from the Napoleon Police Department.
Thursday, 4:55 p.m., at 864 W. Main St., Christina Hill, 36, Liberty Center, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 8:40 p.m. on County Road 140 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Christian Bauer, 17, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Fulton Sheriff
Monday, 5:43 a.m., on County Road E in German Township, a vehicle driven by Lizbeth Ruscigno, 52, Archbold, struck a tree branch that had fallen into the roadway. Light damage was reported to the vehicle. Ruscigno was taken by ALS 1 to Bryan Hospital for possible injury.
Monday, 9:51 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road AC in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Phillip Roseman, 53, Swanton, struck a tractor trailer driven by Jason Daniels, 39, Gibraltar, Mich. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Daniels was taken by Wauseon Med 82 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury. Roseman was taken by Wauseon ALS-8 to Toledo Hospital for suspected serious injury. Roseman was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Tuesday, 2:15 p.m., at 17128 U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Roth, 29, Swanton, drove off the roadway and struck a mailbox, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Alcohol was suspected in the incident.
Wednesday, 7:06 p.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle Kyle Silveous, 19, Wauseon, went left of center and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Noemi Leija, 74, Wauseon. Damage to both vehicles was heavy, and Silveous was cited with crossing left of center. Silveous was treated at the scene by Med 81; Leija was taken by Wauseon ALS 8 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.