Area police reports
State patrol---
Sunday, 11:57 a.m., at Ohio routes 114 and 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Russell Ditto, 61, Ottoville, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Karen Nieto, 57, Grover Hill. Both vehicles had heavy damage and came to rest off the roadway. Nieto was taken by Grover Hill EMS to Van Wert Health Center for suspected minor injuries and was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance sheriff---
Sunday, 5:01 p.m., on Domersville Road, near Brandt Road in Adams Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Karen Riefers, 57, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 2:01 p.m., on County Road S, just west of County Road 13 in Freedom Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Meredith Zeiter, 20, Liberty Center, traveled left of center and side-swiped a westbound vehicle driven by Nathan Leidigh, 34, Liberty Center. Both vehicles had light damage and Zeiter was cited for driving left of center.
Monday, 10:26 p.m., on Ohio 18, near County Road 16 in Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Anthony Wallace, 17, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 8:42 a.m., on County Road W, near County Road 3 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Josie Espinoza, 19, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a garbage truck. Espinoza was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 9:09 a.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Paul Goodman, 48, no address given, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court and handed over to its custody.
Paulding sheriff---
March 22, 7 a.m., on County Road 106, east of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township, an eastbound Enterprise FM Trust vehicle driven by Miguel Carballo, 55, Houston, Texas, crossed over the center line and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Tyler Boreman, 33, Strasburg. Carballo's vehicle had no damage and Boreman's vehicle had moderate damage. Carballo was cited for failure to control.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 5:08 p.m., at county roads 18 and DE in Clinton Township, a northbound Gelco Fleet Trust vehicle driven by Lawrence Langenderfer, 42, Archbold, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sean Stinner, 51, Wauseon. Langenderfer's vehicle then left the roadway on the eastern side of the roadway and struck a rebar post. Stinner's vehicle had moderate damage and Langenderfer's had heavy damage. Langenderfer was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wauseon police---
Monday, 4:28 p.m., on North Shoop Avenue, south of East Elm Street, an unidentified northbound vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tanner Johnson, 29, Yoder, Ind. The unidentified vehicle then immediately left the scene. Johnson's vehicle had light damage.
