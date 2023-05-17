Area police reports

Monday, 2:59 p.m., near milepost 1 on Ohio 249 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Mark Runkle II, 40, Elmore, sustained moderate damage when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the center line and left the west side of the roadway. It then over-corrected, reentered the roadway and left it on the eastern side where it rolled onto its side. Runkle was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries and cited for failure to control. Alcohol was indicated as a factor.
Monday, 3:27 p.m., near milepost 32 on U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Malave, 80, Fort Myers, Fla., sustained light damage when it struck tire debris in the roadway.
Defiance police---
Monday, 7:43 a.m., at Sessions Avenue and Clinton Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tracy Vandervoorde, 53, Edon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lupe Sanchez, 21, Antwerp. Both vehicles had light damage and Vandervoorde was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 3:51 p.m., on Ohio 109, near County Road N in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Laura Raymundo, 38, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 4:13 p.m., in an alley off of Kaufman Street, south of Williams Street in Holgate, an eastbound Bear Real Estate Holdings, LLC, vehicle driven by Molly May, 38, Holgate, sustained light damage when it attempted to back and struck a utility pole.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 11:56 a.m., at 1815 Scott St., Corinna Glick, 45, Perrysburg, was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
