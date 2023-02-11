Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 6:10 a.m., near milepost 0 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brooke Slattman, 20, 895 Downs St., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:35 p.m., near milepost 9 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Patrick Callaway, 38, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Tuesday, 6 a.m., on Ohio 49, north of Jericho Road in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Hunter Kenner, 20, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:19 a.m., on Domersville Road, near Pinehurst Drive in Richland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kate Mullett, 37, 908 W. Fourth St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:44 a.m., at Domersville Road and East Second Street in Richland Township, a northbound vehicle on Florence Avenue driven by Brianna Mack, 24, Napoleon, attempted a left turn, west onto East Second Avenue and struck in the rear a vehicle driven by David Wilson, 63, Stryker. Wilson's vehicle then struck a curb and parking stall stops in front of 1940 E. Second St. Mack and Wilson, as well as passengers in Mack's vehicle, Myriah Mack, 7, Napoleon; McKenna Mack, 5, Napoleon; and Remington Gamer, 5, Napoleon, were treated by South Richland Fire Department for possible injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Mack was cited for assured clear distance.
Defiance police---
Monday, 2:01 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Courtney Smith, 32, 520 Haig St., was arrested for identity fraud and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:20 p.m., at 1599 Palmer St., Artie Short, 42, 923 Summit St., was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Tuesday, 5:47 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Scott Hoblit, 45, 214 S. Clinton St., was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Tuesday, 6:04 p.m., at 515 W. Second St., Jaden Northrup, 18, 218 Corwin St., was arrested for theft and taken to CCNO. On Wednesday at 1:12 p.m., he was arrested for theft from the Defiance Public Library and banned from there. Thursday at 6:09 p.m., he was arrested at 117 N. Clinton St. for theft. Friday at 8:21 a.m., Northrup was arrested for theft at 218 Corwin St. and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 4:21 p.m., at Deatrick Street and Jackson Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Bryce Krill, 18, 409 Northfield Ave., failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Ewers, 33, 16584 Hill Road. Passengers in Krill's vehicle, Thomas Stearns, 19, 728 Jackson Ave., and Brandon Luellen, 16, Sherwood, were taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Ewers' vehicle had heavy damage and Krill's had moderate damage. Krill was cited for failure to yield.
Wednesday, 5:03 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Derek Flory, 34, 1610 E. Second St., was in the turning lane when a southbound vehicle driven by Brenda Dotson, 66, 16980 Porter Road, sideswiped it. Both vehicles had light damage, and Dotson was cited for a marked lane violation.
Thursday, 3:31 p.m., on East Second Street, just west of Greenhouse Avenue, a vehicle driven by Trevor Brecht, 21, Continental, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Alisha Wood, 26, 525 Petain St. Brecht's vehicle had heavy damage and Wood's had light damage. Brecht was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 6:10 p.m., at 08846 N. Ohio 66, Pamela Graves, 41, 227 Wabash Ave., was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Friday, 5:15 p.m., at CCNO, Devin Cooksey, 21, Montpelier, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 2:57 p.m., near milepost 53.2 on U.S. 24 in Pleasant Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jamen Carson, 18, Redford, Mich., attempted to change lanes and was struck by a semi driven by Rick Herman, 57, Edgerton. Carson's vehicle then struck the rear of another semi driven by Syed Gilani, no age given, Mississauga, Ont., Canada, and came to rest off the roadway to the south. Carson's vehicle had heavy damage, Herman's semi had light damage and Gilani's semi had moderate damage. Carson was cited for a marked lane violation.
Wednesday, 5:36 p.m., at 3-677 U.S. 6, McClure, Anthony Woods, 48, Toledo, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 6:37 p.m., at 20-656 County Road X, Ridgeville Corners, John Reeb, 40, Archbold, was arrested for burglary and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 10:06 p.m., on U.S. 6 and County Road 18 in Napoleon Township, John Matulewiez, 63, Stryker, was cited for OVI.
Napoleon police---
Friday, 1:53 a.m., at Brownell Avenue and South Perry Street, Jared James, 39, Napoleon, was cited for a lanes of travel violation and arrested for OVI.
Fire
Defiance---
Friday, 2:46 p.m., firefighters with a ladder, squad and engine responded to a structure fire at 339 Northwood Drive. Upon arrival firefighters observed smoke from a second-level gable, but no flames showing. After scene evaluation, firefighters determined the situation was under control. At 3:11 p.m., firefighters returned to service.
