• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 10:36 a.m., at county roads G and 24 in Fulton County's German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Josh Font, 36, Paulding, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Arafat Adam, 30, Lewis Center. Font was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Adam was cite with failure to yield at a posted stop sign. Both vehicles were disabled in the crash.
Thursday, 7:40 a.m., at Ohio 613 and Township Road 71 in Paulding, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jared Pierce, 17, Payne, was disabled when it left the north side of the roadway, struck, overturned in a ditch, struck a stop sign, vaulted across the roadway and landed upright in a lawn. Pierce was taken by Paulding EMS to Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for suspected minor injuries. He was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 8:29 p.m., at milepost 0 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dalton Lee, 17, Grover Hill, was disabled when it left the west side of the roadway and struck a tree line before coming to rest. Lee was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:18 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark North, 63, 21032 Ohio 18, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 10:03 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Highland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kylie Brinkman, 21, Deshler, sustained light damage when it struck a dog.
Saturday, 8:02 p.m., on Scott Road east of Flickinger Road in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicole Angeli, 36, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 2 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Lance Newman, 35, 8574 Stever Road, sustained light damage when it left the roadway and struck a ditch. Newman was cited with DUI.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 7:48 a.m., on Second Street east of Douglas Street, a vehicle driven by James Dodson, 20, 612 Dakota Place, struck a vehicle driven by Evan Engel, 59, 15711 Ohio 66. Both vehicles had light damage and Dodson was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 1:42 p.m., at Clinton and First streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Stephen Archer, 69, 315 W. Third St., turned left in front of a northbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Rocha, 35, 735 Washington Ave. Archer's vehicle had functional damage and Rocha's had light damage.
Saturday, 9:50 a.m., at 1400 S. Clinton St., Austin Peters, 25, 903 Dotterer St., was cited with criminal damaging and disorderly conduct and released; and David Taylor, 26, 07640 Ohio 15 was cited with disorderly conduct and released.
Saturday, 1:40 p.m., at 19492 Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, Trent Wells II, 21, 210 Hopkins St., was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 11:32 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Downs Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Emilee Parcher, 21, 1408 Jackson Ave., turned left in front of a vehicle driven by Eric Hindes, 57, 360 Rosewood Ave., Apt. 27. Hindes' vehicle struck Parcher's causing both to be disabled. Parcher was cited with failure to yield on a left turn.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 8:37 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Althaus, 53, Holgate, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Friday, 1:59 p.m., on County Road V east of County Road 2 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by John Box, 50, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:55 p.m., at 230 Church St., Hamler, William Rader, 38, Deshler, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 11:37 p.m., on County Road 8 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Noah Kistner, 18, Hamler, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 11:42 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Audili Cerrato, 53, Napoleon, was served charges for murder.
Friday, 11:04 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Luke Short, 35, Napoleon, was served a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 5:57 p.m., at 521 E. Washington St., Ann Snyder, 54, Napoleon, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and released on a bond of personal recognizance.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 9 p.m., on County Road 176 east of County Road 87 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael Schmidt, 42, Cecil, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 10:27 p.m., on County Road 107 in Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jordan Leverton, 21, Van Wert, was disabled when it traveled off the west side of the road, struck a ditch and a driveway access, it then traveled over the driveway and nosedived into the ground, coming to rest on the passenger's side. Leverton was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 4:50 a.m., on County Road 111 south of County Road 168 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Erica Williams, 36, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 9:25 a.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Austin Herman, 28, Edgerton, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police
March 15, 5:25 p.m., at North Shoop Avenue and East Airport Highway, a semi driven by Jeffrey Nowka, 64, Valparaiso, Ind., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Holly Gill, 43, Swanton. Nowka was cited with assured clear distance ahead and both vehicles had light damage.
Williams Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:34 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Andrea Hernandez, 34, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Bryan Police
Monday, 4 p.m., City of Bryan, the Bryan police department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Dakota Clifford, 22, Bryan. Clifford is 5'6", 182 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was reported missing on March 13 and has not been seen since. Anyone with information regarding Clifford should contact the Bryan City Police at 419-633-6050.
