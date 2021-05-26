• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 1:13 p.m., at 221 Clinton St., a warrant from the Defiance Common Pleas Court was served to Josh Black, 41, Defiance.
Saturday, 12:17 p.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Adam Wright, 23, Paulding, was arrested on a bench warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear.
Saturday, 12:38 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jason Halley, 37, Napoleon, was served four warrants from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for importuning.
Tuesday, 5 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Robert Turney, 15, Toledo, was swerved a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court for telephone harassment.
Tuesday, 7:25 a.m., at the merging of Ohio routes 15 and 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Marvin Strong, 53, Bryan, drove through the grass median at the split, then crossed Ohio 18 and continued in a field where the vehicle struck two road signs. Damage to the vehicle was moderate and Strong was cited with failure to control.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 4:32 p.m., on Ohio 66 just south of County Road V in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Zoe Castillo, 18, Archbold, was struck by an unidentified vehicle. Castillo's vehicle had light damage.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 6:50 p.m., on Banner School Road, Elizabeth Salinas, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant.
Monday, 8:55 p.m., 1049 N. Perry St., Ashley Cuellar, 26, Napoleon, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
Paulding Sheriff
May 17, 1:45 p.m., at 17572 Road 156, Paulding, Jennifer Thomas, 48, same address, and Clifford Bard, 50, same address, were arrested, after an incident, for domestic violence and taken to the Paulding County Jail without incident.
Paulding Police
Monday, 8:31 p.m., at 931 Williams St., a vehicle driven by Brody Fisher, 17, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kathryn States, 48, Dupont. No damage reported to Fisher's vehicle, light damage reported to States' vehicle.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire —Tuesday, 7:16 a.m., at 501 Smith St. East, firefighters from Hicksville and Sherwood fire departments were called for a structure fire.
Fire —Tuesday, 10:14 a.m., at 501 Smith St. East, firefighters from Hicksville Fire Department were called to a structure fire.
