• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 11:48 a.m., on Ohio 115 in Putnam County's Sugar Creek Township, a car driven by Trina Brown, 29, St. Marys, struck the rear of a stopped semi driven by Randy Tetrick, 62, Baden, Pa. Damage was light to the Tetrick vehicle and heavy to the Brown vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Friday, 2:32 a.m., on County Road 230 in Paulding's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Colby Miler, 26, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Monday, 2:08 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Diana Mayer, 70, 500 Harrison Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Holly Schnipke, 32, Kalida. Mayer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 2:29 p.m., two tires were vandalized on a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue.
Thursday, 7:07 p.m., Matthew Lucas II, 40, 1545 S. Clinton St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Friday, 1:26 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Kroger gas station, 1856 E. Second St.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 8:35 a.m., Richard Phillips, 33, Holgate, was charged with passing bad checks following an alleged incident in Holgate.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 2:26 p.m., Michael Prystash, 46, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 4:43 p.m., on Scott Street, vehicles driven by Virginia Behrendt, 64, Toledo, and Staci MacGregor, 45, Napoleon, collided. MacGregor was cited for failure to yield. The drivers were treated at the scene for Napoleon Rescue for possible injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Thursday, 9:34 p.m., Andrew Woods, 24, Liberty Center, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on North Perry Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 5:36 p.m., firefighters were called to a vegetation and tree fire along the Auglaize River in the 1000 block of Darbyshire Drive.
Fire — Friday, 4:15 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1962 Sherwood Drive.
Fire — Friday, 8:34 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 708 Elbert St.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 7:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 958 W. High St., Hicksville.
