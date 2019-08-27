• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 7:15 p.m., at Williams County roads 12-15 and 12C in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Megan Finnegan, 22, Defiance, collided with a vehicle driven by Robert Baer, 62, Bryan. Finnegan was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to Finnegan's vehicle and moderate to Baer's.
Thursday, 10:08 p.m., on Williams County Road 17 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Jade Miller, 17, Bryan, struck a tree. She was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, where a condition update was unavailable.
Friday, 11:47 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Sutton, 52, White Lake, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:24 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Thomas Wolfenbarger, 20, Montpelier, struck a utility pole. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 2:31 p.m., at Defiance County Road 424 and Limbaugh Road, a motorcycle ridden by Timothy Gearhart, 52, 213 Wyandott Drive, failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and overturned. He was cited for failure to control. He was taken by Delaware EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, where a condition update was unavailable. Damage was moderate to the motorcycle.
Monday, 4:46 p.m., at Fulton County roads 1 and T, a vehicle driven by Makayla Spangler, Waldron, Mich., struck a vehicle driven by Stephanie Hinz, Metamora, before coming to rest in a ditch. Spangler was taken by Fulton County EMS to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where a condition update was unavailable. Spangler was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 20, 3:25 p.m., at East Second and Ohio 281, vehicle driven by Gregory King, 22, Oakwood, and Clay Evans, 24, 29261 Standley Road, collided. King was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Aug. 20, 3:59 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Grace Adams, 24, Napoleon, left the roadway, went through a yard, re-entered the roadway and struck a vehicle driven by Karen Graber, 56, Stryker. Adams was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the Graber vehicle and moderate to the Adams vehicle.
Aug. 21, 4:20 p.m., on Main Street in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Dylan Meek, 18, Hicksville, backed from a private drive and struck a trailer and boat being pulled by Craig Doctor, 39, Hicksville. Meek was cited for improper backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Aug. 21, 9:22 p.m., on Main Street in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Melinda Martin-Felver, 47, 1782 Hopkins St., pulled from a private drive and struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Aug. 22, 6:38 a.m., on Ohio 18, a vehicle driven by Trisha Fockler, 40, 863 Wayne Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:48 p.m., Cody Fleming, 35, Mark Center, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.
Sunday, 2:35 a.m., Jonathan Wells, 46, address unavailable, was charged with driving under suspension and possession of drug abuse instruments following a traffic stop on County Road 424. His passenger, Jennifer Elliott, 34, address unavailable, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.
Sunday, 10:20 a.m., on The Bend Road, a vehicle driven by Megan Nelville, 23, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:56 p.m., Ashlee Pinkham, 34, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County.
Monday, 11:49 a.m., Derek Goebel, 37, Stryker, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County.
Defiance Police
Aug. 15, 2:06 p.m., at Domersville Road and Deerwood Drive, a vehicle driven by Gary Williams, 65, Bethel, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Noah Romero, 19, Defiance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 5:16 p.m., a theft of a scooter was reported in the 100 block of Summit Street.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 900 block of North Clinton Street.
Thursday, 11:12 a.m., a door was vandalized at Kingsbury Park, Auglaize Street.
Thursday, 11:52 a.m., a spotlight was vandalized in the 1200 block of Emory Street.
Friday, 12:18 p.m., on Summit Street, a vehicle driven by Jesse Smith, 20, 731 Harrison Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by David Stephens, 66, 1116 Powell View Drive. Smith was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 2:02 p.m., household items were reported stolen from the 500 block of East High Street.
Saturday, 10:01 a.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Angelina Villegas, 51, Bowling Green, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Erin Barrow-Whetro, 49, Edon. Villegas was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 11:54 a.m., on Perry Street, a parked vehicle owned by Wendy Weller, 600 Jadine Drive, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to Weller's vehicle.
Saturday, 6:20 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 900 block of Carpenter Road.
Saturday, 6:40 p.m., Joseph Garcia, 22, Archbold, was arrested on a warrant from Wood County. The arrest was made following a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue.
Saturday, 10:19 p.m., Alfred Montez, 49, 726 Cross Creek Lane, was charged with physical control and open container following a disturbance in the 600 block of Blaine Street.
Sunday, 10:09 p.m., Mackenzie Rogers-Stemen, 30, 262 Corwin St., was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on West High Street.
Monday, 8:47 a.m., Michael Mansfield, 38, 308 Ralston Ave., was charged with domestic violence following an alleged incident on Ralston Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 12:22 a.m., Lyndsey Kregulka, 28, Liberty Center, was arrested on a a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 10:02 a.m., on Ohio 66, a vehicle driven by Joshua Busch, 37, 2214 Rivera Road, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:24 a.m., a purse was reported stolen in the 300 block of South Brayer Street, Holgate.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 1:48 a.m., Robert Dent, 27, Liberty Center, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop at County Road R and Scott Street.
Sunday, 3:10 a.m., Danial Conrad, 37, Napoleon, was charged with child endangering, falsification, aggravated menacing and domestic violence following an alleged incident in the 400 block of West Main Street. He was taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 4:34 p.m., firefighters were called to a dumpster fire at 1255 Carpenter Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Sunday, 7:37 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 129 Marshall St.
Fire — Sunday, 6:07 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 840 W. Elm St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.