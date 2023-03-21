Area police reports
State patrol---
March 13, 8:25 p.m., on County Road C, near County Road 19 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Luke Mossburg, 17, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 1:17 p.m., at Defiance's Baltimore Road and Atlantic Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Timothy Bowling, 56, Bryan, attempted a left turn and sustained light damage when it was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Gary Tripp, 52, 236 Chelsea Drive. Tripp's vehicle had heavy damage, and he was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 4:31 a.m., on Ohio 18, west of Farmer Mark Road in Mark Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Khristy Sholl, 49, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:20 a.m., on Ohio 18, near Flickinger Road in Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by James Thiel, 68, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 12:36 a.m., near milepost 4 on U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ryan Thompson, 29, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it drove off the east side of the roadway, over the driveway at 09087 U.S. 127, through the lawn at the residence and came to final rest in a ditch. Thompson was taken by Delaware Township EMS to Community Health and Wellness Center, Bryan, for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 7:15 a.m., on Watson Road, east of Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Heather Kroeckel, 42, Continental, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 1:32 p.m., on Perry Street, south of Deatrick Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Amy Jackson, 51, Bryan, struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Fred Willis, Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage, and Jackson was cited for driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
Friday, 7:50 a.m., on Downs Street, between Wayne and Jefferson avenues, an eastbound vehicle driven by Masen Aguilar, 18, 21062 Powers Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Heidi Ramon, 39, 1586 Westgate Drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Aguilar was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 5:31 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Amos Smith, 18, 648 Riverside Ave., was charged with theft and released with a summons.
Friday, 6:50 p.m., at 623 Riverside Ave., James Schroetter, 52, 623 Riverside Ave., was arrested for domestic violence by menacing and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 4:53 p.m., at Park and Holgate avenues, a northbound vehicle on Park Avenue, driven by Alexander Brentlinger, 27, 10555 Haller Road, struck an eastbound vehicle on Holgate Avenue, driven by Joseph Beck, 74, Ridgeville Corners. Both vehicles had light damage, and Brentlinger was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Sunday, 12:51 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 17 in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle, on County Road 17, driven by Marie Schnitkey, 88, Napoleon, struck a westbound vehicle on U.S. 6, driven by Gregorio Contreras, 40, Napoleon. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Schnitkey was cited for failure to yield.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 12:48 a.m., at 700B S. Perry St., Johnathon Drewes, 29, Archbold, was cited for lanes of travel and DUI. He was given a warning for a turning violation.
Saturday, 4:17 a.m., at 330 S. Perry St., Kraig Brinkman, 41, Malinta, was stopped for speed and rules for turning in an intersection and cited for OVI and obstructing.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, 10 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kaitlin Lantow, 27, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it left the east side of the roadway and struck a mailbox at 11619 Ohio 49. She was cited for failure to control.
Fire
Defiance---
Monday, 2:45 p.m., firefighters were called to an electrical fire at 1819 E. Second St., Wendy's restaurant. No fire was found upon arrival and an inside investigation was started to ensure that the electrical box was safe. At approximately 3:05 p.m. firefighters determined the situation was safe and returned to station.
