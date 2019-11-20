• Police reports
State Patrol
Nov. 12, 1:58 p.m., on Christy Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jadon Yoder, 38, Hicksville, was pulling a trailer. The load shifted, causing moderate damage to the trailer.
Nov. 13, 2:18 p.m., on Defiance County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Yahia Tellat, 30, Marietta, Ga., was pulling a trailer that detached while crossing a railroad track. Tellat was cited for having an unsecured load. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:20 a.m., on Jericho Road in Sherwood, a vehicle driven by Haley Suffel, 21, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 9:40 a.m., on Harris Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Taze Rachel, 46, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:10 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Dwight Bergman, 67, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:10 p.m., on Defiance County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by David Laker, 73, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 11, 2:09 p.m., Dustin Blake, 21, 26825 Behrens Road, was charged with unlawful restraint after an alleged incident at the residence.
Nov. 13, 9:07 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at The Barn, 1910 E. Second St.
Nov. 14, 5:55 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Kristine Campbell, 48, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:33 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Gabriel Garcia, 49, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:59 a.m., on Watson Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Brayden Dockery, 17, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 4:40 p.m., Johnathon Wells, 23, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court and Van Wert County.
Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Alvin Gerken, 37, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 7:35 p.m., Jerry Estrada, 57, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 11:54 a.m., Cynthia Workman, 49, Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant from Van Wert County.
Tuesday, 6:58 a.m., Troy Reynolds, 46, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile Probate Court.
Defiance Police
Nov. 13, 2:46 p.m., a ring was reported stolen to officers at the police department.
Nov. 14, 10:48 a.m., a 15-year-old female was charged with delinquency by means of domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Prospect Street.
Friday, 11:40 p.m., on Carpenter Road, a vehicle driven by Joe Knight, 30, 14886 Highland Center Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:17 p.m., Jeremy Baer, 36, Defiance, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident on Moss Street. He was taken to CCNO.
Monday, 6:49 p.m., Brittni Grinnell, 29, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 9:11 p.m., counterfeit money was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 8:18 a.m., a 17-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of possessing tobacco after an alleged incident at Defiance High School, 155 Palmer Drive.
Tuesday, 8:54 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 900 block of Holgate Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:18 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Nov. 14, 12:46 p.m., a theft of cash was reported from a mailbox in the 400 block of West High Street.
Nov. 14, 3:12 p.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by Diane Stahler, 72, Edgerton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Roger Lee, 58, Hicksville. Stahler was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Friday, 11:22 a.m., on High Street, vehicles driven by Mary Fogle, 88, Hicksville, and Kali Zielke, 28, Antwerp, collided while parking. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:11 p.m., on Ohio 65, a vehicle driven by Amanda Bishop, 39, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 8:01 p.m., at Rohrs and Third streets, vehicles driven by Carolyn Rhodes, 69, Napoleon, and David Valentine, 64, Napoleon, collided. Rhodes was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Saturday, 9:39 p.m., on Independence Road, a vehicle struck four mailboxes and left the scene.
Sunday, 7:18 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Jack Schwe, 31, Fort Wayne, struck a truck that left the scene. Damage was heavy to the Schwe vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Nov. 12, 4:18 p.m., at Ohio routes 2 and 66, vehicles driven by Gary Perchikoff, 36, 313 Northfield Ave., Defiance, and Cesar Rivera, 28, Detroit, collided. Perchikoff was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Nov. 14, 7:11 a.m., on County Road H in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Jordan Koeppe, 38, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:15 a.m., on Ohio 2 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Abbi Schmucker, 23, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:55 a.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Pool, 50, Archbold, backed into a stopped vehicle driven by Stacy Williams, 42, Liberty Center. Pool was cited for improper backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 6:37 p.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Bruce Holland, 60, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:54 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Mark Meridew, 67, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:43 p.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Stuller, 39, Sylvania, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Nov. 14, 5:07 p.m., at Leggett and Fulton streets, a vehicle driven by Maleke Bowman, 18, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Michael Vogel, 62, Montpelier. Bowman was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Bowman vehicle and heavy to the Vogel vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 4:42 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1520 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Tuesday, 11:12 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Tuesday, 5:38 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at William Diehl Court.
