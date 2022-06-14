State Patrol---
June 7, 4:16 a.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Matthew Rademaker, 35, Bryan, sustained disabling damage when it struck water in the roadway, left the roadway on the west side and struck a ditch.
Friday, 1:47 p.m., at Mulligan's Bluff and Beerbower roads in Defiance County's Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Christina Schindler, 43, Bryan, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Zachary Hull, 19, Ney. Hull and Schindler were taken by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Additionally, a passenger in Schindler's vehicle, Kameron Schindler, 13, Bryan, was taken by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Hull was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign and both vehicles had disabling damage.
Sunday, 12:27 a.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kacee Ankney, 20, 26415 Elliott Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
June 6, 7:07 p.m., at 1516 N. Clinton St., Amanda Ringler, 37, Payne, was arrested for OVI and endangering children and taken to CCNO.
June 7, 8:55 a.m., at the Jefferson Avenue roundabout, a vehicle driven by Elijah Rawlins, 16, 22550 Watson Road, sustained moderated damage when it entered the southbound curve and fishtailed, struck a curb, struck a ditch and continued out of the ditch and turned southbound where it came to rest. Rawlins was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 7:59 a.m., on U.S. 24 at the Clinton Street off ramp, a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher Gould, 44, 30712 Flory Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 9:33 a.m., at South Jefferson Avenue and Greenler Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Rosendale, 75, 02951 Ohio 66, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Angel Hernandez, 43, Oakwood. Both vehicles had light damage and Rosendale was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 6:28 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Stadium Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Daymon Walker, 28, Cecil, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Barbara Hill, 70, 1757 Iroquois Court, and both vehicles had light damage. Walker was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 10:20 p.m., at 120 S. Clinton St., Terrell McKinsey, 23, 703 Kentner St., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff---
Friday, 12:22 a.m., at county roads V and 6 in Liberty Township, John Slee, 53, Liberty Center, was cited for OVI.
Friday, 3:01 a.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road 424 in Damascus Township, Robert Emahiser, 58, Liberty Center, was cited for OVI.
Friday, 6:31 a.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road P in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Emily Bussing, 23, 2225 Evergreen Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jerry Richard, 61, 7285 Stever Road and caused disabling damage to both vehicles. Richard's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top off the roadway. Bussing's vehicle came to rest off the roadway as well. Richard was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Toledo Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Bussing reported possible injuries and self-transported to Henry County Hospital. Bussing was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 9:12 p.m., at milepost 48 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lauren Lotz, 30, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 2:15 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Wayne Blue, 44, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:02 a.m., on County Road 2, south of County Road L in Pleasant Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Victoria McGowan, 29, Girard, sustained disabling damage when it swerved to avoid hitting an animal in the roadway, crossed the center line, left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. McGowan was taken to Wood County Hospital by McClure-Monroe Township Fire Department for possible injuries, and passenger, Eisley Willmbe, 4, Girard, was taken to Wood County Hospital by McClure-Monroe Township Fire Department for suspected minor injuries.
Sunday, 6:19 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Bartlow Township, a northbound vehicle driven by John Shope Jr., 42, Deshler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Sunday, 10:26 p.m., at Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Andrew Pierce, 34, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police---
Wednesday, 9:12 a.m., at 816 Washington St., a vehicle driven by Kyle Rickner, 37, Napoleon, backed from a private drive by and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Sally Roehl, Napoleon, and caused moderate damage to Roehl's vehicle.
Friday, 10:41 a.m., at American Road and Industrial Avenue, a northbound semi driven by Jeffrey Rocca, 53, Indianapolis, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Michael Casey, 62, North Baltimore. Rocca was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue for possible injuries to Henry County Hospital. Casey was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 4:41 p.m., at 330 S. Perry St., Ryan Thompson, 28, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:05 a.m., at Westmoreland and Woodlawn avenues, Antwione Kelly, 46, no address given, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 7:51 p.m., at 800-B N. Perry St., Davis Bunn, 30, Louisville, Ky., was cited for open container and OVI refusal.
Wauseon Police---
Thursday, 1:50 p.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Linda Schuette, 73, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Julie Morris, 61, Delta, and both vehicles had light damage. Schuette was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 3:50 p.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Marsha Kirkpatrick, 72, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Doyle Brandeberry, 90, Adrian, Mich., and both vehicles had light damage. Kirkpatrick was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Williams Sheriff---
Thursday, 6:38 a.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 2 in Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Devin Richardson, 28, 830 Perry St., Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ian Gineman, 40, Edon, and Richardson's vehicle had disabling damage while Gineman's had moderate damage. Richardson was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
