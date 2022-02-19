• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 1:44 a.m., on County Road 171 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by John Rickles, 17, 13694 County Road 171, Defiance, was disabled when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, struck several trees and entered the Auglaize River. Rickles and passenger, Madison Hull, 20, Paulding, were taken by Auglaize Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 5:54 a.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Simon Roth, 22, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 11, 12:56 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Thomas Wieland, 33, Defiance, was delivered two warrants on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas: using weapons under disability and receiving stolen property.
Wednesday, 4:28 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Thursday, 12:16 p.m., at 1960 Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Amber Nycum, 24, Toledo, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and transported from Wood County Jail to CCNO.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:41 p.m., on Openlander Road north of Defiance-Paulding County Line Road in Mark Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Adam Renollet, 41, Cecil, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 4:19 a.m., on Ayersville Road just south of Standley Road, a vehicle driven by Johnathan Engel, 44, 903 Downs St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 1:43 p.m., at 12760 Dohoney Road, Lindsay Totin, 45, no known address, was arrested for criminal trespassing, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 8:20 p.m., at 916 Washington Ave., Leticia Lancon, 32, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 9:13 p.m., 604 St. Paul St., Richard Reinhart III, 28, same address, was arrested on a municipal court warrant and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:52 p.m., at 1111 Powell View Drive, Florentina Dodson, 31, same address, was cited for criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:15 p.m., in the Four County Career Center Parking Lot, Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Trinity Lichtenwald, 17, Archbold, waited to pull onto the roadway when it was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Hayden York, 17, Lyons. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wednesday, 3:59 p.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Donald Mack, 60, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:02 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nevaeh Van Meter, 19, Cygnet, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:03 a.m., on County Road O4 in Damascus Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Aaron Huber, 30, Napoleon, sustained functional damage on an icy roadway when it left the roadway and turned onto its side in a water-filled ditch.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 8:21 p.m., at 130 W. Maumee Ave., Richard Reinhart III, 28, Rising Sun, was arrested on a Defiance Police Department warrant and delivered to their custody.
Thursday, 12:57 p.m., at 533 W. Main St., Ryan Raymond, 43, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Toledo Police Department and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 7 a.m., at milepost 13 on U.S. 24 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Miguel Rochavillalobos, 52, South Gate, Calif., was disabled when it left the north side of the roadway, over-corrected and went off the south side of the roadway where it flipped several times before coming to rest off the roadway on all four wheels. Bochavillalobos was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 6:44 p.m., on County Road 177 north of County Road 60 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Peggy Carnahan, 56, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:48 p.m., on Ohio 637 north of County Road 138 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Mary McClure, 54, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:52 p.m., on U.S. 127 north of County Road 60 in Blue Creek Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Devvon Hale, 35, Van Wert, drove off the west side of the roadway and entered a water-filled ditch. Damage to the vehicle was unable to be determined. Hale was cited with failure to control.
