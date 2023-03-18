Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 10:58 a.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road N in Napoleon Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Carlos Acosta, 39, Napoleon, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Suzette Newman, 63, Holgate. Newman was taken by Henry County South EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Acosta and a passenger, Jolene Stoepfel, 34, Napoleon, were taken by Medic 802 EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Newman was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance sheriff---
March 7, 9:46 a.m., at CCNO, Christine Bright, 42, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
March 7, 9:19 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Savannah Hughes, 25, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence and assault and taken to CCNO.
March 8, 11:10 a.m., at CCNO, Gavin Schilt, 24, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
March 9, 5:46 p.m., at CCNO, Todd Seegert, 40, Napoleon, was incarcerated on a warrant from common pleas court for aggravated possession of drugs and a warrant on indictment for OVI. He was arrested by Montpelier police and served the warrant by the sheriff's office.
March 10, 1:39 p.m., at CCNO, warrants on indictment from common pleas court for Jacy Barnwell, 31, Cecil, for burglary and gross sexual imposition; Stephanie Charles, 45, Defiance, for burglary and menacing by stalking; Kamrun Floyd, 23, Novi, Mich., for aggravated trafficking in drugs; and Alysa Simpson, 28, Ottawa, for tampering with evidence.
March 11, 11:14 p.m., at 03338 Wonderly Road, Edgerton, Elizabeth Doeden, 34, Edgerton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
March 12, 5:50 p.m., 113 Biede Ave., Tammy Isbell, 57, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear as required by recognizance and a bench warrant warrant for violation of bond from common pleas court and was taken to CCNO.
March 12, 8:59 p.m., on Ohio 49, near Kramer Road in Milford Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Studer, 39, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:12 a.m., on Ohio 2, 0.4 mile east of Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Piehl, 34, Woodbury, Tenn., sustained moderate damage when it traveled across the center line and left the north side of the roadway, struck a ditch and was able to drive out of the ditch. Piehl was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 5:30 p.m., on U.S. 127, south of the Williams-Defiance County Line Road in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christopher Conley, 63, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:07 p.m., at Ohio 15 and the Defiance-Putnam County Line Road, Joel Giesige, 48, Defiance, was handed over to Defiance custody from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on three warrants from common pleas court for failure to appear as required by recognizance bond and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:01 p.m., at CCNO, Melvin McCoy, 40, Sherwood, was served two warrants from common pleas court.
Tuesday, 10:20 p.m., on Ohio 249, near Ney-Williams Center Road in Washington Township, a westbound Jewell Grain Company vehicle driven by Jerry Sanders, 59, Bryan, sustained unknown damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 12:55 a.m., at 1802 N. Clinton St., Martin Murdock, 43, Defiance, was stopped by the Ohio Highway Patrol for a traffic violation and found to have two warrants from Defiance Juvenile Probate Court. He was handed over to the sheriff's office and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:03 a.m., at 1891 U.S. 127, Bryan, Grayson Zimmerman, 51, Bryan, was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 7:20 a.m., on Ohio 18, near Flickinger Road in Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by James Thiel, 68, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 2:42 p.m., at Second and Clinton streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Moore, 53, Kettering, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Reaghan Marihugh, 16, Continental. Both vehicles had light damage, and Marihugh was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 1:27 p.m., at Clinton Street and the access road to Lowe's, a northbound vehicle driven by Calvin Held, 22, 1931 N. Mistywood Court, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Ashlyn Metz, 23, Hicksville. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Metz was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 6:33 p.m., on Clinton Street at George Isaac Place, a northbound vehicle driven by Junior Dockery, 68, 20975 Buckskin Road, attempted a U-turn at the intersection and struck a traffic sign. His vehicle had light damage, and Dockery was cited for a U-turn prohibition.
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., at Clinton and First streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Daniel Lehman, 54, 224 Wilson St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Theresa Hudnall, 47, Sherwood. Both vehicles had light damage, and Lehman was cited for assured clear distance.
Thursday, 12:52 a.m., on Riverside Avenue, north of Williams Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Dallas Solis, 26, Toledo, sustained heavy damage when it struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Jennifer Davis, 830 Riverside Ave. Davis' vehicle then lurched forward and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Justin Bermudez, Lima. Solis' vehicle then reversed and pulled forward, striking Davis' vehicle a second time. Solis' vehicle reversed and pulled forward and struck Bermudez's vehicle. Davis' vehicle had heavy damage and Bermudez's vehicle had light damage. Solis was treated for suspected minor injuries by the Defiance Fire Department. He was cited for failure to control and alcohol was indicated on the police report as a factor.
Thursday, 5:04 p.m., at 1021 Greenbriar Lane, Emily Breininger, 29, and Alexandra Chandler, 26, both of 1021 Greenbriar Lane, were cited for disorderly conduct and released with summonses.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 12:40 a.m., at 135 Northcrest Drive, Desmond Paxton, 31, Napoleon, was arrested for felonious assault and taken to CCNO. Later, at 3:44 a.m., he was served warrants for domestic violence and attempted felonious assault.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 8:01 a.m., on County Road 424, east of County Road 21 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Carnahan, 69, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Thursday, 7:04 a.m., on Ohio 49 at County Road 106 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Sawyer Hake, 19, Edgerton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sherry Conley, 50, Edgerton. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Hake was cited for speeding.
Fulton sheriff---
Tuesday, 6:19 p.m., on County Road C, near County Road 21-3 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Winter Rhoads, 18, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:01 p.m., at County Road E and Ohio 66 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Riley Buenger, 15, 1205 Ralston Ave., failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Trevor King, 17, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.
