• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 7:20 a.m., on Christy Road, a vehicle driven by Gary Hornish, 76, 22509 Schultz Road, struck a dog. The vehicle was not damaged.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 4:50 p.m., on Defiance County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Neil Knoll, 78, 4140 Misty Shores, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:49 a.m., Dominic Joa, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Tuesday, 9:39 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle by Gabrealle Garza, 25, 501 Douglas St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 3:02 p.m., Olga Rivera, 52, McClure, was arrested on a warrant from Wood County.
Thursday, 5:50 a.m., Nicholas Larkin, 35, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 2:17 p.m., William Field III, 18, no permanent address, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Monday, 2:29 p.m., at East Second and Upton streets, a vehicle driven by Janet Worline, 83, 1683 Mystic Cove Court, collided with a motorcycle ridden by Jorge Aguilar, 30, 1500 Baltimore Road. Worline was cited for failure to yield. Aguilar was treated at the scene for minor injuries by the Defiance Fire Department. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 2:54 p.m., on South Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Olivia Taylor, 16, 10626 Haller Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Catherine Ayers, 62, 2004 Shawnee Drive. Taylor was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Ayers vehicle, while Taylor's was not damaged.
Wednesday, 3:11 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Kroger gas station, 1856 E. Second St.
Wednesday, 9:32 p.m., license plates were reported stolen from the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue.
Thursday, 11:12 a.m., a television was reported vandalized in the 100 block of Hotel Drive.
Thursday, 11:23 a.m., trailers were reported vandalized in the 1000 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:17 a.m., tires were reported damaged on a vehicle on County Road 3, Liberty Center.
Wednesday, 9:33 a.m., a road sign was reported damaged at Henry County roads 12 and H, Holgate.
Wednesday, 12:42 p.m., on County Road 5, a semi driven by Moises Orozco, 21, Taylor, Mich., went through a jog in the roadway and caught an electrical line. The utility pole came down and speared the trailer. Damage was moderate to the trailer.
Wednesday, 1:21 p.m., a theft was reported on County Road W, Liberty Center.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 12:02 p.m., Joshua Sams, 29, Weston, was arrested on a Wood County warrant and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 12:02 p.m., Bryan Kahl, 26, Weston, was arrested on a Fulton County warrant and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 12:03 p.m., Chace Keiser, 28, Ottawa, was arrested on a Putnam County warrant.
Wauseon Police
Sept. 27, 8:53 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Joshua Johnson, 34, Archbold, struck a vehicle driven by Josiah Houck, 32, Wauseon. Johnson was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Johnson vehicle and light to the Houck vehicle.
Saturday, 8:29 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, an unknown vehicle struck two mailboxes and left the scene.
Tuesday, 5:20 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, vehicles driven by Vernon Whitson, 81, Wauseon, and Laura Alcock, 64, Sandcreek, Mich., both pulled from private drives and collided. Damage was light to the Whitson vehicle and moderate to the Alcock vehicle.
• Fires
Noble Township
Fire — Wednesday, 8:35 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 306 Aspen Terrace Drive.
Fire — Thursday, 6:58 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 07329 Christy Road.
