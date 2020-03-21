• Police reports
State Patrol
March 14, 12:14 a.m., at Ohio 576 and County Road C in Williams County's Center Township, vehicles driven by Derrick Kemarly, 17, Pioneer, and Juan Barrera, 61, Bryan, collided. Barrera fled the scene. He was cited for failure to stop after an accident. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 8:17 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Thursday, 8:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in the 400 block of East Maumee Avenue.
Thursday, 10:15 p.m., an assault was reported to officers at the police station.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:14 a.m., at U.S. 6 and Township Road P3 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Linda Thompson, 70, Altamonte Springs, Fla., drove through a ditch and came to rest in a field. Damage was light to the vehicle.
