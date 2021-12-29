• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 22, 6:17 a.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 20A in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Crystal Farbrother, 37, Archbold, sustained heavy damage when it drove off the north side of the road and overturned in a ditch. Farbrother and a minor in the vehicle, Brantley Farbrother, 6, Archbold, were taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. She was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 9:45 a.m., on County Road 24 in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Kathalyn Gensler-Nic, 30, Bowling Green, sustained heavy damage when it drove off the east side of the road and struck a tree. Gensler-Nic was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. She was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 7:45 a.m., on South Mill Street in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Haley Bever, 29, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Defiance Police
Dec. 23, 4:16 p.m., on Clinton Street at Hilton Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Sabrina Pratt, 40, 319 Rulf St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Isaac Shepard, 40, 225 W. High St., which in turn struck a stopped vehicle driven by April Martin, 20, 515 Defiance Crossing. Shepard was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Pratt was cited with assured clear distance ahead and her vehicle had light damage. Shepard's vehicle had moderate damage and Martin's vehicle had light damage.
Friday, 3:13 p.m., at Hopkins and Douglas streets, a vehicle driven by Robert Salinas, 55, 27888 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Barbara Cereghin, 58, 712 Alton St. and both vehicles had light damage because of the accident. Salinas was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 12:32 a.m., at 406 S. Clinton St., Cody Steel, 27, 1175 Anthony Wayne Blvd., was cited with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and obstructing and released.
Monday, 7:57 a.m., at South Clinton and West Second streets, a vehicle driven by Lou Ann Busch, 72, 303 Northfield Ave., was struck by a vehicle driven by Douglas Heller, 65, Cecil, and both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Busch was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Busch was also cited with failure to yield to oncoming traffic in a left turn.
Hicksville Police
Dec. 21, 6:14 p.m., at 909 High St., an eastbound vehicle driven by Scot Elwood, 49, Hicksville, crossed over the center line, left the roadway and struck mailboxes at 909 and 911 E. High St. before continuing. The vehicle then struck a ditch and rolled onto its top where it came to rest in the front yard of 915 E. High St. Elwood was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital for possible injuries. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 3:26 p.m., on U.S. 6 at the U.S. 24 on ramp in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Randy Carnahan, 66, Temperance, Mich., failed to negotiate the curve and went off the roadway, struck a yield sign and came to rest in the grass. Damage to vehicle was light and Carnahan was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 7:20 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 65 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Aaron Winters, 33, West Lafayette, Ind., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dallas Scott, 56, Napoleon, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Scott was treated at the scene by Damascus Township EMS for possible injuries. Winters was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 8:38 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Penny Shiple, 55, Napoleon, sustained light damage when a deer struck its side.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 2:34 p.m., on U.S. 24 at the Oakwood overpass in Napoleon, a semi driven by Faisel Qasem, 35, Melvindale, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
