Area police reports
State patrol---
Friday, 1 a.m., at Clinton and Downs streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Timothy Shaffer, 66, 19754 Ohio 111, Defiance, left the roadway on the western side, struck a curb and entered a private parking lot before striking a utility pole and a parked, unoccupied city vehicle. Shaffer was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Shaffer was cited for failure to control. According to the accident report, alcohol was a factor in the accident.
Defiance police---
Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m., at Clinton and Fifth streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Alexandra McGregor, 18, New Bavaria, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Charles Koch, 85, 909 Corwin St. Both vehicles had disabling damage.
Dec. 20, 5:27 p.m., at Sessions Avenue and Clinton Street, an unidentified eastbound vehicle attempted a left turn and struck a northbound bicycle driven by Leif Radewahn, 54, Jefferson Avenue. Radewahn sustained minor injuries and was treated by the Defiance Fire Department. His bicycle had heavy damage.
Thursday, 2:39 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Dayna Kirk, 40, 943 Wilhelm St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Madilynn Zapata, 17, 312 Osceola Ave. Zapata's vehicle had light damage and Kirk's had heavy damage. Kirk was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 5:01 p.m., at North Clinton Street, north of Stadium Drive, a vehicle driven by Cecilia Giebler, 67, 315 Fifth St., attempted to change lanes and struck the front of a vehicle driven by McKenzie Ybarra, 21, 23226 Elliott Road. Both vehicles had light damage, and Giebler was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Tuesday, 11:54 a.m., at 08923 Ohio 66, Amelia Garcia, 45, 924 Warren St., was arrested on warrants from Fulton and Paulding counties. She was transported to Paulding County Jail.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 6:23 p.m., at County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Beth Tobias, 55, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:02 p.m., at 111 E. Maple St., Deshler, Andrew Bowerman, 49, Deshler, was arrested for a violation of protection order and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 6:17 a.m., on County Road 13 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Young 21, Napoleon, crossed the center line, left the roadway on the eastern side and struck two utility poles. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and he was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 11:48 a.m., on County Road 10, north of County Road S in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dean Sorg, 31, Garrett, Ind., and a northbound vehicle driven by Jason Sidel, 49, Liberty Center, sideswiped one another. Neither vehicle crossed over the center line. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Tuesday, 6:53 p.m., on County Road S in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christy Myers, 46, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Sunday, 4:45 p.m., on County Road 138 in Brown Township, at 20144 Road 138, a vehicle driven by Micheal Schlegel, 43, Oakwood, backed from a private parking lot and struck a northbound vehicle driven by James Foltz, 54, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage, and Schlegel was cited for improper backing.
Monday, 9:38 a.m., on County Road 87, about 900 feet north of County Road 176 in Crane Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dale Steel, 44, Cecil, crossed over the center line and left the eastern side of the roadway where it struck a road sign. The vehicle had moderate damage and Steel was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 6 p.m., on County Road 72, east of County Road 55 in Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Riley Daeger, 18, Payne, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6 p.m., on Ohio 613, east of Township Road 137 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Keith Wiesehan, 70, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding police---
Dec. 21, 4 p.m., at Williams Street and Dooley Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Christy Sarka, 45, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jacob Bland, 26, Paulding, pushing that vehicle into a third, driven by Kaylie Loveless, 35, Sherwood. Sarka's and Loveless' vehicles had light damage and Bland's had heavy damage.
Fulton sheriff---
Thursday, 5:18 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Timothy Topp, 45, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Saturday, 11:56 a.m., on Indian Way, south of Hemlock Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Larry Moreno, 17, Wauseon, was unable to negotiate a curve on an icy roadway, left the eastern side of the road and struck a street sign. The vehicle had moderate damage.
Fires
Highland Township---
Monday, 4:46 a.m., firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at 15873 Highland Center Road. Noble Township and Defiance City fire departments were called for mutual aid. The call turned out to be an overheated HVAC system and problem was contained quickly.
Defiance---
Wednesday, 5:05 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a trash fire in the 100 block of Auglaize Street.
