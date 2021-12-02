• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 6:39 p.m., on County Road 24 in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Dawn Moore, 31, Toledo, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:10 a.m., at milepost 15 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Bayli Louys-Geiser, 24, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:45 a.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road 15.75 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a U.S. Postal Service vehicle driven by Olivia Hardy, 28, Bowling Green, was struck by a semi driven by Charles Renig, 47, Auburn, Ind. Hardy was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Hardy was cited with failure to yield at a posted stop sign.
Tuesday, 6:14 p.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Carolyn Kolb, 72, 16492, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 6:21 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Hariette Ballow, 75, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:55 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Kendra Limber, 34, 16216 Cullen Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:17 p.m., at Ohio 18 and Breininger Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Fuller, 40, Saint Joe, Ind., sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Tuesday, 5:50 a.m., on Ohio 15 south of Watson Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Julia Bauer, 55, Continental, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Nov. 23, 5:50 p.m., on Downs Street just past the intersection with Deatrick and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by David Cooper, 69, 23891 Biderwell Road, pulled out of a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Jolene Williams, 40, 1700 Stonemore Drive. Williams' vehicle had heavy damage and Cooper's had light damage. Cooper was cited with failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
Nov. 24, 9:40 a.m., at the CSX overpass on South Clinton Street, a semi driven by Michelle Woods, 50, Liberty, Texas, drove under the overpass and struck it causing immobilizing damage to the vehicle. Woods was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Nov. 24, 5:40 p.m., on West High Street west of Latchaw Drive, a vehicle driven by Jody Delarber, 52, 22490 Mill St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Nov. 24, 5:45 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue south of Greenbriar Lane, a vehicle driven by Michael Conley, 67, Lima, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 11:42 a.m., at Clinton Street and College Place, a vehicle driven by Christian Chavez, 24, 817 Jackson Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Tiffany Scarola, 36, Bowling Green, and both vehicles sustained light damage. Chavez was cited for not yielding right of way when turning left.
Friday, 6 p.m., at Clinton and Greer streets, a vehicle driven by Shallus Beatty, 28, 610 Thurston St., drove off the west side of the road and struck a utility pole. The vehicle had light damage. Beatty was cited with failure to control and weaving.
Sunday, 5:45 p.m., west of Locust Street on Baltimore Street, a vehicle driven by Harold Steffel, 72, 29583 Jewell Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:25 p.m., on Clinton Street south of Third Street, a vehicle driven by Monty West, 40, 1051 Ralston Ave., Apt. 2, struck the rear of a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Terry Yenser, 300 Powell St. West's vehicle had moderate damage and Yenser's vehicle had heavy damage. West was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 2:28 p.m., at 806 Ralston Ave., David Weber, 59, 803 Lake St., was arrested for DUI, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident, and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:19 p.m., at 313 E. Second St., Heather Born, 42, same address, was arrested on a warrant from the Napoleon Police Department and transported to Napoleon.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 12:35 a.m., at 224 S. Keyser St., Deshler, Corey Hatcher, 21, Deshler, was taken to CCNO on a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff.
Tuesday, 6:58 a.m., on County Road W in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Grimm, 28, Liberty Center, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Barbara Franklin, 71, Liberty Center. Grimm's vehicle had heavy damage and Franklin's had moderate damage. Grimm was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 10:34 a.m., on U.S. 24 eastbound in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Naugle, 41, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Tuesday, 12:53 p.m., at milepost 22 on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Kirkendall, 73, Adrian, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 8:36 p.m., on County Road M in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Susan Meister, 59, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:06 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 7, a vehicle driven by Jodi Bates, 58, Bowling Green, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Abby Zernhel, 35, Deshler, and caused heavy damage to both vehicles. Bates was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11:20 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Douglas Couture, 22, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Tuesday, 5:24 p.m., on Banner School Road, Heather Born, 42, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant. She posted bond and was released.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:15 a.m., on Ohio 613 about 800 feet east of Ohio 500 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Carmen Johnson, 56, Indianapolis, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., at 16315 Township Road 153 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by William Rohlf, 93, 18965 County Road 1023, Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway and struck a mailbox, reentered the roadway, left the roadway on the opposite side, reentered a second time and came to final rest in a ravine where it struck a tree. Rohlf was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 5:15 p.m., at 605 Superior St. in Melrose, a vehicle driven by Scotti Baumbarger, 45, Carey, backed into a vehicle driven by Nicole Minch, 39, Continental, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Baumbarger was cited with improper starting and backing.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 9:36 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Olivia Firman, 22, 26426 Bowman Road, Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway and struck a mailbox at 854 S. Shoop Ave. The vehicle continued southbound through the property at 858 S. Shoop Ave. causing property damage and heavy damage to the vehicle. Firman was cited with failure to control.
