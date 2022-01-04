• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 28, 5:35 p.m., at milepost 12 on Ohio 2 in Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Caleb Short, 24, Edon, went left of center and struck a guardrail, spun around and struck a vehicle driven by Brian Horst, 53, Archbold, and caused moderate damage to both vehicles. Short was cited with failure to control. Both Horst and a passenger in his vehicle, Angelique Horst, 48, Archbold, sustained possible injuries but neither was treated.
Thursday, 6:15 p.m., on Scott Road in Defiance County’s Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Moser, 41, 23891 County Road A, sustained moderate damage when it struck two deer.
Friday, 1:36 p.m., at Ohio routes 613 and 66 in Paulding County’s Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Donna Roughton, 93, Oakwood, attempted a left turn and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Timothy Kimmet, 58, Ottoville. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Roughton was cited with failure to stay in a designated lane.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 28, 9:10 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Baldwin, 59, 28325 Ohio 281, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Dec. 28, 2:59 p.m., on Ohio 249 just east of Ridenour Road in Farmer Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Bethany Cox, 20, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it crossed over the center lane and off the roadway, striking a roadway sign. Cox was cited with failure to control.
Dec. 28, 4:17 p.m., on Adams Ridge Road south of Coressel Road in Adams Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dakota Schweitzer, 22, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it slid off the roadway, struck a telephone pole and continued southbound in a field, coming to rest against a pole barn. Schweitzer was cited with failure to control.
Dec. 28, 5:02 p.m., on Domersville Road south of Jewell Road in Richland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Shane Williams, 22, Allenhurst, Ga., slid off the roadway and into a field. Williams was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 5:47 p.m., on County Road 150 south of County Road 67 in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ren Ackerman, 41, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:05 p.m., on Stever Road north of Deerfield Lane in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Todd Wagner, 41, 18135 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:38 p.m., on Harris Road north of Mansfield Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dwain Startzman, 59, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Dec. 27, 9:54 p.m., on North Clinton Street near 08683 Ohio 66, an unidentified vehicle side-swiped a vehicle driven by Heather Fenter, 37, 06909 N. Ohio 66 Lot 14, and caused light damage to Fenter’s vehicle.
Dec. 28, 3:53 p.m., on U.S. 24 near the Krouse Road overpass, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Landwehr, 24, 06909 N. Ohio 66 Lot 62, sustained light damage when it left the roadway and struck a fence in a wetland area. Landwehr was cited with failure to control and weaving.
Dec. 28, 4:40 p.m., at Leever Road and Ayersville Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Hoschak, 18, 2089 Jefferson Ave., slid on an icy roadway into a stopped vehicle driven by Chelsea Lopez, 30, 913 Greenbriar Lane. Both vehicles had light damage.
Dec. 28, 4:50 p.m., at 648 S. Clinton St., a vehicle driven by Rudolfo Salinas, 28, 1203 Ottawa Ave., slid into the rear of a vehicle driven by Mark Flory, 54, 28406 Jewell Road. Salinas’ vehicle had moderate damage and Flory’s had light damage. Flory had possible injuries from the accident but was not treated.
Wednesday, 3:06 p.m., at 1802 N. Clinton St., a vehicle driven by Janet Price, 65, Evansport, struck a vehicle driven by William Hanawalt, 79, 04236 Steever Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Price was cited with an improper right turn.
Thursday, 1:35 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Shayna Gonzales, 46, 1758 Palmer Drive, was arrested for theft and released.
Saturday, at Elliott Road and North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Jody Good, 55, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Ruth Ann Bidlack, 68, 304 Aspen Terrace, and both vehicles had light damage. Good was cited with an improper turn into an intersection.
Sunday, 11:20 a.m., at Maywinn Drive and Johnson Circle, a vehicle driven by Laura Coressel, 67, 328 Maywinn Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a stop sign. Coressel was cited with failure to control and weaving.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 4:40 a.m., at Arthur and Spencerville streets, an unidentified southbound vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Cynthia Van Scoder, 38, Hicksville, and caused heavy damage to Van Scoder’s vehicle. Van Scoder was treated for minor injuries by Hicksville EMS. The other vehicle fled the scene.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 4:58 a.m., on Township Road T3 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Kenny Cox, 51, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:07 a.m., at milepost 40 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Jose Hinojosa, 27, Holgate, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Friday, 10:59 p.m., at 926 Ohio 6 in McClure, Alex Souders, 24, Pemberville, was arrested in Wood County on a warrant from Henry County and taken to CCNO. Upon returning at CCNO, Souders posted bond.
Sunday, 9:50 a.m., at County roads 4 and U in Washington Township, due to icy road a southbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Culler, 47, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it went off the east side of the road and struck a ditch.
Sunday, 6:46 p.m., at County Road 424 and Ohio 109, Matthew Pingle, 42, Waterville, was cited for OVI.
Sunday, 9:38 p.m., on County Road G in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Haley Schwab, 41, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 11:54 p.m., at County roads 8 and C in Marion Township, due to icy road conditions a vehicle driven by Alexandra Kirkendall, 18, Hamler, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway and struck a ditch.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 2:10 p.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 24 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Tiffini Aldrich, 30, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it lost a wheel and left the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch.
Saturday, 6:32 p.m., on Ohio 637 north of County Road 168 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Douglas Reinhard, 52, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Sunday, 11:20 a.m., at 17417 Ohio 637 east of Township Road 137 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Merl Yenser, 80, Payne, attempted to enter the roadway from a private drive and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Gabriel Bauer, 21, Oakwood. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Yenser was cited with failure to yield when making a left turn. A passenger in Bauer’s vehicle, Anjulene Yonge, 19, Paulding, was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital.
Williams Sheriff
Thursday, 9:36 p.m., on Ohio 34 west of County Road 18 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Eric McClaine, 38, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 2:45 a.m., on Ohio 191 in Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kirk Okuly, 38, Montpelier, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
• Fire
Hicksville
Fire — Saturday, 6:41 p.m., at 6318 Cicero Road, firefighters from Hicksville were dispatched to a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a flatbed semi fully engulfed in flames in front of the residence at the address. After the fire was extinguished, it was determined that the vehicle was a total loss.
