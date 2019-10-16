• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 10:30 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Coker, 29, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:26 a.m., on Williams County Road D in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Christine Stafford, 47, Bryan, went off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Stafford was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 6, 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence incident in the 13000 block of Oris Avenue. Ryan Tressler, 38, Guy Street, has since been charged with domestic violence.
Oct. 10, 4:09 p.m., JT McCavitt, 44, Sherwood, was charged with a TPO violation after an alleged incident in the 12000 block of Huber Road.
Friday, 8:22 a.m., Andrew Layne, 39, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile Court.
Friday, 5:35 p.m., Manuel Santiago, 40, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 5:45 p.m., Delbert Toler, 46, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 8:03 a.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Leon Russell, 81, 17568 County Road 424, pulled from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Stacy Wattley, 57, Fort Wayne. Wattley's vehicle came to rest in a field. Russell was taken by Delaware Township EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for suspected minor injuries. Russell was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Russell vehicle and moderate to the Wattley vehicle.
Sunday, 10:26 a.m., Hunter Huffman, 18, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 10:28 a.m., Kaleb Stafford, 19, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 10:29 a.m., Natalie Trivett, 34, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 2:20 p.m., on Ohio 2, a vehicle driven by Ernest Moon, 45, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:02 p.m., a wheelchair was reported stolen from the 200 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.
Monday, 6:04 a.m., Ronny Meyer, 36, Sherwood, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 00300 block of Ohio 18, Sherwood, and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 7:28 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Kyley Stokes, 23, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:43 p.m., Melisha Eitniear, 44, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.
Defiance Police
Oct. 8, 3:13 p.m., at Carpenter and River roads, a vehicle driven by Zoee Froelich, 20, Oakwood, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Trevor Rose, 19, 212 Catalina Drive. Froelich was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Oct. 10, 7:16 a.m., at Wayne Avenue and Wayne Avenue, a semi driven by Woods Frederick, 46, Riverdale, Ill., turned and struck a utility pole with the trailer. He was cited for a turning violation. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, Spencer Davis, 28, Elida, was charged with theft and picked up on a warrant from Van Wert County. He was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 10:44 a.m., on Baltimore Road, a vehicle driven by Anthony Meyer, 53, Perrysburg, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Charles March, 45, 06082 Glenburg Road. Meyer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the March vehicle and heavy to the Meyer vehicle.
Friday, 4:14 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Vicki Golz, 64, Wadsworth, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Erin Jacob, 29, 17639 Buckskin Road. Golz was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 4:27 p.m., Michael Hernandez, 57, 935 Jefferson Ave., was charged with open container and disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Deatrick Street. He was taken to CCNO.
Monday, 4:39 p.m., Leon Marshall III, 48, Toledo, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St., and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Oct. 9, 3:22 p.m., on North Maple Street, a semi driven by Abdul Sheikhmeeri, 26, Westland, Mich., was attempting a U-turn and struck a sign. He was cited for improper backing. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:56 p.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by Michaela Keeley, 17, Hicksville, was backing from a parking space, while a vehicle driven by Mark Young, 48, Bryan, was turning left into a parking space. The vehicles collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 8:55 a.m., a ornamental cannons were reported stolen from Cast Metals Inc., 104 W. North St., Deshler. Allan Hoops, 36, Deshler, was issued a summons for receiving stolen property.
Monday, 9:08 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Henry County's Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Rhonda Crowe, 38, Deshler, went off the roadway, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a ditch. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:50 a.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Theresa Walker, 52, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:15 a.m., on Ohio 66, a vehicle driven by Kaiti Briskey, 18, Hicksville, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Christine Robinson, 56, 1560 Horsey Road. Damage was light to the vehicles. Briskey was cited for assured clear distance.
