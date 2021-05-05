• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 5:21 a.m., at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Whitney Rudder, 33, Hicksville, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 5:37 p.m., at 619 Daggett Drive, Eric Wood, 29, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 9:22 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Eric Konwinski, 31, Montpelier, was served warrants.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:44 a.m., on County Road 60 just east of County Road 177, in Washington Township, a west bound vehicle driven by Ali Eickholt, 29, Grover Hill, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
