Area police reports:

Saturday, 8:31 a.m., at 413 Tacoma Ave., Hunger Schomacker, 23, Bryan, was cited for disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing and released.
Saturday, 1:46 p.m., at Jefferson and Rosewood avenues, a southbound vehicle driven by Julie McGough, 57, 1983 Jefferson Ave., was struck by a vehicle driven by Shada Rohlf, 48, 24841 County Road 10, and both vehicles sustained light damage. Rohlf was cited for failure to yield when driving onto a roadway from a private drive.
Saturday, 8:20 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Joshua Bryant, 35, 15650 Highland Center Road, was cited for theft and released.
Monday, 10:01 p.m., at 352 E. Rosewood Ave., Aaron King, 50, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon sheriff---
Tuesday, 5:42 a.m., at 1429 County Road W in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lance Sidel, 47, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a pile of stones in the roadway and crossed over the center line where it came to rest.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 12:22 p.m., at 612 Leonard St., Ashley Deeds, 34, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Tuesday, 5:14 a.m., at 619 Daggett Drive, Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Napoleon Police Departmant and taken to CCNO.
