• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 8:29 p.m., on Ohio 15, a vehicle driven by Aaliyah Hurtt, 17, Defiance, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by David Miller, 62, Montpelier. Hurtt was cited for assured clear distance. Miller's passenger, Pamela Miller, 64, Montpelier, was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Hurtt vehicle and moderate to Miller vehicle.
Monday, 11:16 p.m., on the Ohio Turnpike, a semi driven by James Botch, 60, Port Orange, Fla., left the roadway, struck a mound of dirt and overturned. Damage was heavy to the semi. Botch was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. He was taken by Wauseon EMS to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for minor injuries.
Tuesday, 3:53 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Karston Merz, 17, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kevin Koithahn, 56, Sherwood. Merz was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 11, 4:58 p.m., on Belton Street in Hamler, a vehicle driven by Diane Sonnenberg, 76, Hamler, sideswiped a parked vehicle owned by David Cervantes, Hamler. Sonnenberg was cited for a marked lanes violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 8:16 p.m., on Ohio 15, a vehicle driven by Barry Rubel, 69, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 5:25 a.m., on Schick Road, a vehicle driven by a 14-year-old Defiance boy lost control on a curve and struck a parked trailer owned by DeWayne Clark, West Unity. Damage was heavy to the vehicle and light to the trailer. The boy was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 2:13 p.m., a gas pump was damaged at Newman's Carryout, 1421 Ralston Ave.
Monday, 7:56 p.m., Amber McCabe, 39, Ney, and Nanette Przepiora, 61, Ney, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on North Center Street, Ney.
Tuesday, 6:05 a.m., on Jericho Road, a vehicle driven by David Hawkey, 64, Hicksville, struck and killed a dog. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:09 p.m., David Kunesh, 53, Defiance, and Trevor Spencer, 19, Defiance, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on Glenburg Road.
Wednesday, 8:32 a.m., Shannon Meadows, 27, Defiance, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court. She was picked up at the Dayton Correctional Institution.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 12:03 a.m., chairs were reported stolen from the 1000 block of Ralston Avenue.
Wednesday, 8:28 a.m., Kara Angell, 30, Ashland, Ky., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 10:23 a.m., Tarrence Grandey, 24, 1206 Myrna St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 3:23 p.m., Ross Wellman, 20, 112 S. Main St., Hicksville, was arrested on a probation violation.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 8:06 p.m., on County Road P, a vehicle driven by Gary Gray, 72, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:57 a.m., Ryan Croninger, 38, McClure, was charged with burglary after an alleged incident in the 300 block of Main Street, McClure. He was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 3:46 p.m., Willie Jones, 23, Holgate, was taken into custody for Adult Probation and transported to CCNO.
Tuesday, 4:01 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 200 block of South East Street, McClure.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 8:32 p.m., on Lagrange Street, a vehicle driven by Michael Davis, 61, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 4:50 p.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Amber Ritchie, 24, 505 Haig St., Defiance, slid off the roadway into the grass. The vehicle was not damaged.
Tuesday, 5:32 p.m., Lyndsey Shevlin, 26, Holgate, was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday, 11:37 p.m., Kelly Donley, 47, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on South Perry Street.
Fulton Sheriff
Saturday, 5:56 a.m., on County Road G, a vehicle driven by Mark Merillat, 29, Archbold, struck a guardrail and left the scene. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 3:58 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1116 Anthony Wayne Blvd.
Fire — Wednesday, 9:49 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.