• Police Reports
State Police
May 6, 1:12 p.m., at County Road 7 and County Road C.75 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kayla Coburn, 31, Edgerton, struck a vehicle driven by Charnel Hazelton, 33, Edgerton, causing Hazelton's car to skid off the roadway and overturn. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Hazelton was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Bryan for treatment of suspected minor injury. Coburn was cited with failure to yield right of way on a highway.
Friday, 10:55 a.m., on Walnut Street in Oakwood at the Dollar General, a vehicle driven by Fred Long, 76, Oakwood, attempted a left turn and struck a vehicle driven by Rachel Rethmel, 49, Oakwood. Long was taken by Oakwood EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital for possible injury, and was cited for not yielding the right of way on a left turn. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Saturday, 9:53 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Ayers, 47, Fort Wayne, Ind., struck a deer causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:10 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a vehicle driven by Gordon Helms, 60, West Unity, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Sunday, 1:57 p.m., at Ohio 15 and County Road I in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a vehicle driven by Courtney Cooley, 16, Bryan, was struck by a vehicle driven by Christina Vance, 29, Bryan. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Vance was taken by Williams County EMS to the Community Memorial Hospital, Bryan for suspected minor injury.
Monday, 11:52 p.m., on County Road 10A in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Areizaga, 18, 530 Fugate Drive, struck a deer, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 8:33 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Gilberto Villareal, 35, Defiance, was served two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Saturday, 6:35 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Nicholas Kover, 39, Swanton, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court, Juvenile-Probate division.
Saturday, 6:40 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, David Adkins, 37, Bryan, was served a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 3:26 p.m., at 4616 Openlander Road, Sherwood, Ruth Landz, 52, Tenn., was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 6:55 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Courtney Ankney, 23, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Tuesday, 5:28 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Grace Adams, 25, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Defiance Juvenile-Probate Court.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 2:40 a.m., at 1200 Ralston Ave., Robert Lee Fenter Jr., 50, 6909 Ohio 66, was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated, and menacing and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 8:49 p.m., on County Road S in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by David Gilson, 31, Napoleon, drove off the roadway, into a ditch, struck a culvert and went airborne. The vehicle then traveled across County Road 16, struck a road sign and another culvert coming to rest on its top in a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Gilson was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Monday, 5:43 p.m., on County Road V in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Prephan, 26, Grand Rapids, went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Lyndon Engler, 63, Liberty Center. Damage to both vehicles was light. Prephan was cited with not staying in a marked lane.
Monday, 9:22 p.m., on County Road J in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Espinoza, 36, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Tuesday, 7:15 a.m., at Ohio 109 and W. Hubbard St. in Hamler, Bobby J. Gross, 24, Hamler, was arrested for intoxication and disorderly conduct, and a violation of TPO and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 9:39 p.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Manuel Double, 34, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Tuesday, 11:14 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by a vehicle driven by Mario Hernandez, 61, Napoleon, left the roadway and came to rest in a water-filled ditch. Damage to the vehicle was heavy, and Hernandez was taken by Holgate Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected serious injury. Hernandez was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 3:25 p.m., on American Road, a vehicle driven by Colin Pratt, 19, Wauseon, struck a fire hydrant, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:59 p.m., at 528 High St., Austin Anaya, 25, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Wood County Sheriff's Office and handed over to Wood County deputies.
Paulding Sheriff
May 5, 8 p.m., on Township Road 3 in Carryall Township, a vehicle owned by Kimberly Haecker, 503 Corwin St., according to a police report was driven by an unknown driver, lost control on a gravel surface and left the roadway, rolled and came to rest on all four wheels. The driver fled the scene. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, 2:45 p.m., at Ohio 114 and U.S. 127 in Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle on U.S. 127 driven by Cassandra Cloud, 21, Van Wert, attempted to turn westbound on Ohio 114 and ran off the roadway, striking a utility pole. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Cloud was cited with failure to control the vehicle. Cloud was taken by Scott Fire Department EMS to Paulding County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injury.
Monday, at 17091 U.S. 127 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Alivia Perl, 17, Oakwood, stuck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kathi Andrist, 52, Cecil. Damage to Perl's vehicle was heavy; Andrist's vehicle had moderate damage. Paulding EMS responded to the scene to treat possible injury. Perl was cited with a speed violation and assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., at Ohio 49 and Township Road 162 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Rylyn Lengacher, 17, Antwerp, struck a vehicle driven by Janice Mansfield, 82, Payne. Mansfield was treated by Antwerp EMS for possible injury, and both vehicles had heavy damage. Lengacher was cited with failure to obey a traffic control device.
Tuesday, 9:36 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Ryleigh Johanns, 17, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wednesday, 3:10 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Kleeberger, 43, Walbridge, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Williams Sheriff
May 4, 9:37 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christian Risner, 21, West Unity, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Fulton Sheriff
Monday, 4:54 p.m., on County Road D in German Township, a vehicle driven by John Trudel, 83, Archbold, struck a vehicle driven by Sydnie Adkins, 17, Wauseon, and both vehicles left the roadway. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Trudel and Adkins were treated at the scene by ALS-1 for possible injury. Trudel was cited with failure to control.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., at Brunell and Elm streets, a vehicle driven by Matthew Schroeder, 18, Wauseon, attempted a left turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by Nancy Moseley, 52, Wauseon. Schroeder was cited with failure to yield from a private drive. Damage to Schroeder's vehicle was heavy; Moseley's vehicle received moderate damage.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 5:53 a.m., at 24862 Elliot Road, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire.
Fire — Saturday, 4:44 p.m., at 907 Asa St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a structure fire.
Fire — Monday, 10:38 p.m., at 203 Prospect St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a fire.
Fire — Tuesday, 8:07 a.m., at 1701 Jefferson St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to an electrical fire.
