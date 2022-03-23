• Police reports

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 6:52 a.m., at Ohio routes 65 and 110 in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Broden Casillas-Scott, 24, McClure, was disabled when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail. Casillas-Scott was cited with failure to control.

Monday, 9:01 p.m., at milepost 37 on U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Brooke Bany, 37, Ney, was disabled when it struck a deer.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 11:34 p.m., at 1400 Oakwood Ave., Oakwood Park, Lynn Vela, 45, Napoleon, charged with open container and operating a vehicle under the influence.

• Fire

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 12:14 p.m., at 201 Hill Ave., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department responded to a truck on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters noted the truck was outside the salvage yard and no exposures were nearby. Approximately 250 gallons of water were discharged to extinguish the fire. Crews returned to station at 12:38 p.m.

