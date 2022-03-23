• Police reports
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:52 a.m., at Ohio routes 65 and 110 in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Broden Casillas-Scott, 24, McClure, was disabled when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail. Casillas-Scott was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 9:01 p.m., at milepost 37 on U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Brooke Bany, 37, Ney, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11:34 p.m., at 1400 Oakwood Ave., Oakwood Park, Lynn Vela, 45, Napoleon, charged with open container and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 12:14 p.m., at 201 Hill Ave., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department responded to a truck on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters noted the truck was outside the salvage yard and no exposures were nearby. Approximately 250 gallons of water were discharged to extinguish the fire. Crews returned to station at 12:38 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.