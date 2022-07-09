• Area police reports
State Patrol---
July 1, 4:52 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road 424 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Rodney Winters, 49, Bluffton, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a road sign. Winters was treated for possible injuries at the scene by Delaware Township EMS. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 9:07 a.m., at milepost 17 on Ohio 111 in Paulding Village, a westbound vehicle driven by Julia Snyder, 47, Payne, sustained light damage when it drove left of center, left the south side of the roadway, struck a ditch and came to rest in a field. Snyder was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 7:20 a.m., at Ohio 2 and Scott Road in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Samuel Clemens, 18, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sonya Mosler, 34, Bryan. Mosler and passenger, Adisin Hart, 13, Bryan, were taken by Farmer EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Clemens was treated for suspected minor injuries by Farmer EMS at the scene. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Clemens was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance Sheriff---
Thursday, 10:19 a.m., at 02368 Ohio 111, south of Deville Drive in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alicia Fee, 33, 597 Jadine Drive, Defiance, left the roadway on the passenger side of the vehicle and destroyed the mailbox at 02368 Ohio 111. The vehicle had disabling damage and both passenger side tires were flattened. Fee was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police---
July 1, 4:04 p.m., at Douglas and Hopkins streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Jeremiah Allen, 27, 1724 Cross Creek Lane, was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Amber Childree, 23, 522 Grover Ave. Allen was treated by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries and Childree was not treated for suspected minor injuries. Allen's vehicle had disabling damage and Childree's vehicle had unknown damage. Childree was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Monday, 9:42 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue, south of Agnes Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Lisa Froelich, 39, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., at First and Perry streets, an unidentified vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed attempted a right turn and side-swiped a vehicle driven by Kaya'Marie Fleet, 20, Montpelier. The unidentified vehicle fled the scene and Fleet's vehicle had moderate damage.
Wednesday, 7:59 a.m., at 883 Circle Drive, Xavier Esparza, 38, 883 Circle Drive, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.
Wednesday, 10:12 a.m., at 1622 Spielbusch Ave., Toledo, Scott Swartz, 40, Adrian, Mich., was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and he was transported to CCNO.
Wednesday, 10:08 p.m., at 733 Summit St., Natasha Ryan, 35, 733 Summit St., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff---
Thursday, 11:14 a.m., at 395 Maple St., Napoleon, Jeffrey Goggins, 39, Dixie, Ga., was arrested as a fugitive of justice from the state of Georgia and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 10:50 p.m., at milepost 45.8 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brian Homan, 47, O'Fallon, Mo., sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police---
Monday, 11:10 p.m., at 1402 Scott St., a northbound vehicle driven by Emma Hoover, 16, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it was struck from behind by an unidentified vehicle that did not stop after the accident.
Wednesday, 1:51 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Isaac Simon, 23, Deshler, was arrested on a warrant from the Napoleon Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 10:07 a.m., on Yeager Street, west of Oakwood Avenue, a City of Napoleon vehicle driven by Ryan Pahl, 32, Napoleon, backed into a vehicle driven by Ruth Small, 64, Napoleon. Small's vehicle had light damage and the damage to the city vehicle was negligible.
Thursday, 12:20 p.m., on the roundabout at East Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Terry Durham, 82, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Samantha Wolf, 35, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage and Durham was cited for failure to yield when entering the roundabout.
Thursday, 7:01 p.m., at Banner School Road, Heidi Bertz-Ferrara, 37, Napoleon, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant. She posted bond and was released.
Paulding Sheriff---
July 1, 2:06 p.m., on County Road 171, east of Township Road 187 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Valerie Harper, 44, Melrose, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled several times before coming to rest on its side. Harper had suspected serious injuries and was transported by other means for treatment.
Wednesday, 10:05 p.m., on Ohio 613, just east of Ohio 500 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Susan Tinlin, 79, Payne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 1:02 a.m., at county roads 220 and 192 in Carryall Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ratana Owen, 17, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
