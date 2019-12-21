• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 8:07 p.m., on Williams County Road B in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Joel Nester, 63, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:58 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kathleen Taggert, 72, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:20 a.m., on Paulding County Road 192 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Ronald Blankenbeckler, 40, Mark Center, struck a guardrail and came to rest on its side. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 5:45 p.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Nichols, 54, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 3 p.m., Jessica Perry, 36, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Thursday, 4:38 p.m., Arthur McLain Jr., 50, Newark, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Thursday, 4:39 p.m., Christine Bright, 39, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Thursday, 4:40 p.m., Adam Bryant, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 4:40 p.m., Kayla Hahn, 21, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Thursday, 4:41 p.m., Brandon John, 31, West Unity, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Thursday, 4:42 p.m., Jacob McGill, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Thursday, 4:43 p.m., Luke Daenens, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Thursday, 5:59 p.m., Jacqueline Nash, 55, Defiance, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop in the county.
Friday, 3:22 a.m., Alvin Gerken, 36, Napoleon, was arrested on a bench warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 3:24 a.m., Anthony Gonzales, 25, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 10:04 a.m., Tiffany Cameron, 36, 220 Ruth Ann Drive, was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive. Tristian Fleming, 47, 14415 Williams Road, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 3:50 p.m., Adam Ramon, 40, Defiance, was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates after an alleged incident in the city.
Friday, 2:47 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 1700 block of South Clinton Street.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 1:32 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 400 block of Oxford Street.
Thursday, 1:32 p.m., counterfeit bills were reported at Circle K, 777 Scott St.
Thursday, 3:26 p.m., on Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Allison Mack, 19, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Joseph Carpenter, 19, Napoleon. Mack was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Mack vehicle and light to the Carpenter vehicle.
Thursday, 4:04 p.m., Alvin Gerken, 73, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 4:22 p.m., a possible break-in was reported in the 1100 block of North Sheffield Avenue.
Thursday, 10:18 p.m., a possible burglary was reported in the 600 block of Haley Avenue.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 8:40 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1795 Spruce St.
Ney-Washington Township
Fire — Thursday, 4:28 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 15270 Beerbower Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Friday, 12:46 a.m., firefighters were called to 1496 N. Shoop Ave. for a report of an alarm.
