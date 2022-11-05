Area police reports
State patrol---
Monday, 9 p.m., on County Road 7 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jose Aguilar, 21, Fayette, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:03 p.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Claud, 63, 14896 Fullmer Road, Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it left the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch and then a culvert before overturning and striking a tree. Claud was taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 12:18 a.m., at milepost 5 on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Isaac Wilhelm, 19, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it left the north side of the roadway, re-entered the roadway and struck a fence and a tree. The vehicle left the scene. Wilhelm was cited for failure to control, and alcohol may have been a factor in the accident, according to the police report.
Tuesday, 8:56 p.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 30 in Paulding County's Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Caden Smith, 19, Richwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 11:45 p.m., at milepost 5 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Paris Creek, 26, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:45 a.m., on County Road 24 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Andrew Poucher, 25, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway on the north side, striking a tree. He was cited with failure to control.
Defiance sheriff---
Oct. 27, 7:26 a.m., on Ohio 249, near Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Arthur Adkins, 50, 1132 Riverside Ave., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Oct. 28, 7:22 a.m., on Schick Road, near Trinity Road in Tiffin Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Evan Johns, 25, 4771 Trinity Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 10:35 a.m., on Ohio 18, just off of Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gino Rubio, 23, 21556 Ohio 18, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:01 a.m., at Ohio 18 and U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Danny Spencer, 36, Sherwood, attempted to back up at a stop sign and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Pamela Groves, 56, Hicksville. Both vehicles had light damage, and Spencer was cited for improper backing.
Tuesday, 9:58 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 18 in Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Sweet, 34, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:15 a.m., at milepost 29 on Ohio 18 in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher Suber, 52, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:01 a.m., on Ohio 18, near Glenburg Road in Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kevin Koithahn, 59, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:23 a.m., at 1148 Precision Way, Defiance, a vehicle driven by Amanda Hernandez, 41, 1550 Crystal Cove Court, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. The Defiance Fire Department placed floor dry for leaking fluids.
Wednesday, 1:41 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Justin Snyder, 24, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court. After appearance in court he was released on a personal-recognizance.
Wednesday, 5:08 p.m., on Ohio 249, west of Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by William Matthews III, 75, Bryan, was disabled when both passenger side tires were damaged after striking a large piece of concrete in the roadway.
Defiance police---
Monday, 9:52 p.m., Steven Waxler, 42, 800 Summit St., was arrested for domestic violence and endangering children, and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 9:34 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Kellie Depew, 29, 2127 Baltimore Road and Kris Harmon, 27, 1410 Jackson Ave., were each arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Napoleon police---
Oct. 27, 6:27 a.m., at 1544 Woodlawn Ave., just east of Westmoreland Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by William Stites, 27, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 8:48 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Melinda Cordoba, 39, Napoleon, was served a warrant and transported to CCNO.
Thursday, 9:50 p.m., at CCNO, Myrasia Scott, 25, Toledo, was served a warrant.
Paulding sheriff---
Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., on County Road 139, north of County Road 111 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Travis Schlatter, 34, Cecil, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 8:19 a.m., on Ohio 500, west of Township Road 61 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by William Wesley, 49, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 1:42 a.m., on County Road 424, east of County Road 51 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gary Grant, 43, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5:23 a.m., on County Road 191, north of Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Corinna Gambler, 51, 21248 Parkview Drive, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 11:52 a.m., on County Road 232, east of U.S. 127 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jodi Thompson, 51, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding police---
Wednesday, 5:36 p.m., at 610 Perry St., a vehicle driven by Kathy Karnes, 57, Paulding, attempted to back from a private residence and struck a vehicle owned by Frank Tracy, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.