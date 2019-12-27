• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 20, 5:55 a.m., on County Road 17-F in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Levi Williams, 29, Stryker, struck a ditch before overturning multiple times. The vehicle came to rest on its top. The driver was not injured. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 20, 6:52 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Philip Schaadt, 60, 1010 Harding Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 12:15 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Jacqueline Kelly, 48, 2009 S. Mistywood Court, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:41 p.m., on Evansport Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Frank, 65, 06106 Trinity Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Monday, 6:35 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Karrah Rath, 27, 15436 Ohio 15, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:27 a.m., at Auglaize and Hopkins streets, vehicles driven by Alexis Mohre, 24, Bryan, and Kyle Eitniear, 34, 632 Ottawa Ave., collided. Mohre was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 2:01 p.m., Stacy Aden, 48, 1640 Fairlawn Ave., was cited for OVI, driving on a closed road and open container after a traffic stop on West High Street.
Wednesday, 8:20 p.m., Tina Owens, 46, 1022 Harrison Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 11:11 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen from the 100 block of Ponderosa Pine Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:21 p.m., Elizabeth Chick, 56, New Bavaria, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on County Road D.
Tuesday, 9:46 p.m., on Ohio 65, a vehicle driven by Theresa Wilhelm, 53, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:33 p.m., on County Road J, a vehicle driven by Tashia Blue, 34, West Chester, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 3:19 p.m., Cole Cervantes, 21, Defiance, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in Liberty Center.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 11:11 p.m., an assault was reported in the 500 block of South Perry Street.
Wauseon Police
Dec. 20, 2:07 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Parkview Street.
Dec. 21, 1:15 a.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of Third Street.
Dec. 21, 3:02 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 200 block of Clinton Street.
Sunday, 1:10 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the 1200 block of North Ottokee Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.