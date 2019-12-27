• Police reports

State Patrol

Dec. 20, 5:55 a.m., on County Road 17-F in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Levi Williams, 29, Stryker, struck a ditch before overturning multiple times. The vehicle came to rest on its top. The driver was not injured. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Dec. 20, 6:52 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Philip Schaadt, 60, 1010 Harding Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Sunday, 12:15 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Jacqueline Kelly, 48, 2009 S. Mistywood Court, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 5:41 p.m., on Evansport Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Frank, 65, 06106 Trinity Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Monday, 6:35 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Karrah Rath, 27, 15436 Ohio 15, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 11:27 a.m., at Auglaize and Hopkins streets, vehicles driven by Alexis Mohre, 24, Bryan, and Kyle Eitniear, 34, 632 Ottawa Ave., collided. Mohre was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.

Wednesday, 2:01 p.m., Stacy Aden, 48, 1640 Fairlawn Ave., was cited for OVI, driving on a closed road and open container after a traffic stop on West High Street.

Wednesday, 8:20 p.m., Tina Owens, 46, 1022 Harrison Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 11:11 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen from the 100 block of Ponderosa Pine Drive.

Henry Sheriff

Tuesday, 7:21 p.m., Elizabeth Chick, 56, New Bavaria, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on County Road D.

Tuesday, 9:46 p.m., on Ohio 65, a vehicle driven by Theresa Wilhelm, 53, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 11:33 p.m., on County Road J, a vehicle driven by Tashia Blue, 34, West Chester, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 3:19 p.m., Cole Cervantes, 21, Defiance, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in Liberty Center.   

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 11:11 p.m., an assault was reported in the 500 block of South Perry Street.

Wauseon Police

Dec. 20, 2:07 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Parkview Street.

Dec. 21, 1:15 a.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of Third Street.

Dec. 21, 3:02 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 200 block of Clinton Street.

Sunday, 1:10 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the 1200 block of North Ottokee Street.

