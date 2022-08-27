Area police reports
Defiance sheriff---
Monday, 10:11 a.m., at 200 Crawford St., Findlay, Jack Killion, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Juvenile Court and transported from Hancock County Jail to CCNO.
Monday, 7:27 p.m., at 02387 Ohio 249, Hicksville, Miranda Ailiff, 40, Edgerton, was served a warrant from the Hocking County Common Pleas Juvenile Division and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:52 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Justice Kramer, 21, Defiance, was served three warrants from Defiance common pleas and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 1:14 p.m., at CCNO, warrants from Defiance County common pleas were served to: Philip Ours, 56, Hicksville, for OVI, aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs; Angela Ruiz, 42, Defiance, for aggravated trafficking in drugs; Manuel Ruiz Jr., 48, Defiance, for aggravated trafficking in drugs; and Mark Hernandez, 51, Defiance, for domestic violence.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 4:56 p.m., on River Drive, northeast of Burning Tree Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Phillip Cobb, 49, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 12:58 p.m., on Clinton Street, north of Arabella Street, a vehicle driven by Mary Smith, 77, 1597 Horsey Road, struck a vehicle driven by Debra Lockie, 67, Grover Hill. Both vehicles had light damage, and Smith was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.
Tuesday, 12:49 p.m., on North Clinton Street at the eastbound U.S. 24 on ramp, a northbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Wood, 68, Toledo, sustained moderate damage when the vehicle entered the on-ramp that was closed for construction and became lodged in wet concrete. She was cited for driving on a closed street.
Tuesday, 8:31 p.m., on Domersville Road, north of East Second Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Laura Phillips, 60, 26452 Winchester Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 8:03 p.m., at 1500 N. Clinton St., Ethan Parchment, 31, 1051 Ralston Ave., was arrested on a bench warrant from Fulton County and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 11:04 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Crystal Luke, 37, Wayne Ave., was arrested on a bench warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry sheriff---
Tuesday, 6:49 p.m., at 224 S. Keyser St., Deshler, Kevin Hatcher, 57, was charged with disorderly conduct and menacing.
Napoleon police---
Tuesday, 7:42 p.m., at 529 Maumee Ave., a westbound vehicle driven by Pamela Lambert, 57, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it attempted to back into a private drive and struck a utility pole.
Paulding police---
Wednesday, 6:10 a.m., on North Walnut Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Haley Timbrook, 25, Paulding, sustained light damage when it attempted to turn left onto Baldwin Street and struck a utility pole.
Fulton sheriff---
Wednesday, 8:39 p.m., on U.S. 20A, approaching Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Rodney Myers, 45, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it crossed the center line, over-corrected and drove off the north side of the roadway where it struck a sign and came to rest in a ditch. Myers was cited for failure to control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.