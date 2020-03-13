• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 12:01 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by an employee of the Defiance County commissioners office struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 11:21 a.m., Michael Freeman, 33, 26359 Bowman Road, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 1500 block of Baltimore Road.
Tuesday, 7:13 p.m., Suzette Lavon, 52, 4104 Timberlane Drive, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Hobby Lobby, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Wednesday, 3:17 p.m., tires on a parked vehicle were slashed in the 600 block of St. Paul Street.
Thursday, 11:02 a.m., Zachery Billings, 22, 2321 Riviera Road, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Thursday, 1:15 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Tractor Supply Co., 08718 Ohio 66.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:23 p.m., William Yates Jr., 27, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 6:05 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Braden Theis, 20, Waterville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 10:49 a.m., a theft was reported at Pilot Gas, 905 American Road.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 7:35 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 180 Grand Ave.
Napoleon
Fire — Thursday, 2:21 p.m., firefighters were called to 507 Filmore St. for a reported cooking fire.
