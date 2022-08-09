Area police reports:
State patrol---
Saturday, 5:12 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a semi driven by Gary Best, 61, Punxsutawney, PA, was traveling eastbound in the right lane and experienced an equipment failure, striking another eastbound vehicle with debris in the left lane driven by Quinn Le Valley, 24, Van Wert. Le Valley's vehicle sustained light damage and Best was cited with driving an unsafe vehicle.
Saturday, 4:02 p.m., on Interstate 80 northwest of Williams County, a semi driven by Michael Schroeder, 66, Monclova, OH, was traveling eastbound in the right lane when a vehicle driven by Jennifer Ivy, 35, Chicago, IL, pulled away from the eastbound exit ramp to Ohio 49 and back into the right lane on Interstate 80. Ivy struck the semi, causing it overturn onto the roadway, and then drove into a ditch. Schroeder was taken by EMS to Montpelier Hospital for suspected minor injury. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and Ivy was cited for turn and stop signals.
Sunday, 7:52 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Patricia Vega, 50, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 9:07 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Natalya Reeves, 24, 717 E. High St., was traveling south and made an attempt to turn left (east) on to Deerwood Ct., striking a vehicle driven by Nicholas Schnipke, 37, 119 Seneca St., that was traveling north on Domersville. Both vehicles sustained minor damages and Reeves was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., on the south side of Fourth Street near South Clinton Street, an unidentified vehicle side swiped an unoccupied parked car owned by Allan Meyer, 9436 Adams Ridge Road. Meyer's vehicle sustained functional damage.
Friday, 7:19 p.m., Paul William Joseph Cook, 25, of Blissfield Miich., was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing, he taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:21 p.m., Christopher Arona-Rincon, 36, of Gary Indiana was arrested on a bench warrant and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Saturday, 9:01 a.m., Dennis Halcy, 26 of Hamler was taken to CCNO.
Hicksville ---
Sunday, 9:11 a.m. Geneva Davis born, 43, of Fort Wayne Ind., was charged with criminal damaging.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 5:01 a.m., on U.S. 24 and U.S. 6, Roger Little, 36, Monroe, MI, was cited for speed, charged with OVI, and arrested for using weapons while intoxicated.
Saturday, 2:05 a.m., on Industrial Drive and East Riverview Avenue, Sheri Kesler, 53, Paulding, was cited for OVI and refusal.
Friday, 5:05 p.m., at 1588 OH-108, Robert Lauharn, 44, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant and transported to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:39 a.m., at 434 South Perry Street, Dominic Lacy, 34, Napoleon, was served a summons for nuisance violation.
Saturday, 11:42 a.m., at 849 Woodlawn Avenue, Michelle Smith, 44, Napoleon, was served a summons for nuisance violation.
Saturday, 11:50 a.m., at 1092 Dodd Street, Aimee Cochran, 29, Napoleon, was served a summons for nuisance violation.
Saturday, 11:56 a.m., at 733 North Perry Street, Theresa Pham, 49, Napoleon, was served a summons for nuisance violation.
Saturday, 12:37 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Avenue, Chad Hartson, 44, Napoleon, was served a summons for a junk vehicle.
Saturday, 12:23 p.m., at 303 Sheffield Avenue, Carrie Borton Firestone, 33, Napoleon, was served a summons for a nuisance violation.
Sunday, 11:47 a.m., at 800 B Woodlawn Avenue, Brandon Crow, 37, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension.
Wauseon police---
Saturday, 6:29 p.m., on East Chestnut Street, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Robinson, 26, Bryan, was traveling eastbound and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Katrina Hoeltzel, Wauseon. Robinson was transported by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Robinson was cited for failure to control.
