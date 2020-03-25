• Police reports

State Patrol

Friday, 2:30 p.m., on Paulding County Road 111 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Jamie Rice, 32, Cecil, struck a concrete ditch barrier. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Rice was cited for failure to control.

Defiance Sheriff

March 17, 7:33 p.m., on Ginter Road, a vehicle driven by Michael Limbaugh, 43, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

March 18, 5:42 p.m., on County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Terry Mitchell, 81, Cecil, struck a sign and culvert. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.

Friday, 6:30 a.m., Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Wagner, 58, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, Shane Chestnut, 43, Defiance, was charged with assault after an alleged incident on March 11 in the 07600 block of Ohio 15.

Monday, 5:45 a.m., on Christy Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Janell Stuckey, 35, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 9:23 a.m., deputies were called to a disturbance in the 1900 block of East Second Street.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 10:50 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.

Henry Sheriff

Friday, 4:33 a.m., Ronny Meyer, 36, Defiance, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on U.S. 24.

Monday, 1:19 p.m., Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Samantha Knauer, 17, Delta, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Tony Womack, 53, Whitehouse. Knauer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Knauer vehicle and moderate to the Womack vehicle.

