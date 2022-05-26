• Area Police Reports
State Patrol---
Sunday, 6:40 p.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 232 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brian Holley, 24, Point Pleasant, W.Va., sustained disabling damage when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Edward Nolan, 64, Rocky River. Nolan's vehicle also had disabling damage and he was taken by Paulding EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Two passengers in Holley's vehicle were treated: Wesley Pearson, 22, Cecil, was treated at the scene for possible injuries by Paulding EMS, and Gabriel Valdez, 16, 700 Kaiser Road, was transported by Paulding EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries. Anne Nolan, 62, Rocky River, passenger in Nolan's vehicle had suspected minor injuries and was transported by Paulding EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for treatment. Holley was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance Sheriff---
Friday, 9:18 p.m., on Stever Road, near River Chase Lane in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Julian Alvarado, 56, 700 Ralston Ave., was disabled when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 9:47 p.m., on Ohio 66, north of Jewel Road in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Cameron Steffel, 25, 1540 Mayo Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 10:41 p.m., on Flory Road, east of Carpenter Road in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Dayla Walters, 51, 24645 Flory Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:50 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Ramirez, 32, 551 Defiance Crossing, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
May 18, 11:26 p.m., on the U.S. 24 on ramp from Baltimore Road, a vehicle driven by Faith Martin, 32, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
May 19, 10:57 a.m., on North Clinton Street, north of Sessions Avenue, a vehicle driven by Paul Boff, 73, 1007 Latty St., attempted to enter the roadway from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Samuel Bear, 51, Van Wert. Damage to both vehicles was light and Boff was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
May 19, 6:07 p.m., on Clinton Street, south of First Street, a vehicle driven by Rose Pessefall, 63, 240 Gray St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Bishop Roberson, 23, 633 Ravine Ave. Pessefall's vehicle had light damage and there was no damage to Roberson's vehicle. Pessefall was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 2:02 p.m., on North Clinton Street, north of the Walmart/Lowes access roads, a northbound vehicle driven by Michelle Dodd, 39, 1221 Ayersville Ave., sustained disabling damage when it struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Deloris Lorentz, 68, Bryan. Lorentz's vehicle had light damage and Dodd was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 4:06 p.m., at Carpenter Road and Kettering County Club Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Leitner, 70, 27790 Watson Road, was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Alexander Vance, 17, 166 Cleveland Ave. Leitner's vehicle left the roadway, over-corrected and returned to the roadway and crossed the center line, striking a northbound vehicle driven by Maureen Killion, 33, 14685 Ohio 111. Vance's vehicle had light damage, Leitner's had disabling damage and Killion's sustained moderate damage. Vance was cited for failure to yield from a private drive.
Henry Sheriff---
Sunday, 4:46 p.m., at County Road 19 and U.S. 6 in Freedom Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Levi Snyder, 18, 1771 Woodhurst Drive, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Justin Westhoven, 35, Napoleon. Snyder's vehicle then struck a stopped vehicle driven by Brandon Nussbaum, 38, Napoleon. All three vehicles were disabled in the accident. Snyder was treated for possible injuries by Ridgeville Rescue and he was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Napoleon Police---
Friday, 4:07 p.m., at Wood Drive and Scott Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Milagros Walther, 73, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Shannon Nagel, 43, Napoleon.
Monday, 12:45 p.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Holly Hile, 47, Napoleon, was arrested for obstructing justice and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 9:15 a.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Kenisha Brown, 18, Hillsdale, Mich., was arrested on a warrant for theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:14 p.m., at 660 N. Perry St., Justin Schieber, 35, Napoleon, was arrested on attempted burglary charges and taken to court.
Tuesday, 7:42 p.m., at Scott Street and Wood Drive, Robert Dodson, 46, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension and wrongful entrustment, and arrested for DUI.
Tuesday, 10:44 p.m., at 904 Scott St., Dalton Iffland, 21, Napoleon, was arrested for OVI.
Paulding Sheriff---
Monday, 4:37 p.m., at Ohio routes 613 and 500 in Harrison Township, in order to allow room for a semi turning right, a northbound vehicle driven by Tyler Cavanaugh, 27, Payne, backed into the front end of a vehicle driven by Katie Fore, 32, Payne. Fore's vehicle had light damage and Cavanaugh was cited for improper starting and backing.
Fulton Sheriff---
Monday, 1:09 a.m., on County Road G in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Colin Mattern, 18, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer, left the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Williams Sheriff---
Saturday, 9:27 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Connie Mendez, 64, Ney, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
