• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 19, 1:50 p.m., on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Whitney Baker, 27, Monroeville, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by Nathan Bennett, 42, Payne; Baker's vehicle had light damage. Baker was charged with improperly overtaking a vehicle.
Wednesday, 4:38 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Shaffer, 40, 210 N. Jackson St., Defiance, sustained light damage when debris from an eastbound semi struck the vehicle.
Friday, 2:42 a.m., at milepost 32 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Kalemia Carter Smalls, 41, Evansville, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:53 p.m., at milepost 20 on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Thelassia Johnson, 45, Toledo, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 7:03 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Christopher Caldwell, 32, Lima, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Friday, 5:42 a.m., on Ohio 15 near Schick Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Massengill, 23, 1516 Terrawenda Drive, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:46 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Romerol Lawrence, 52, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Saturday, 2:39 p.m., at the roundabout on Ohio 15 at Cleveland Avenue, a vehicle driven by John Hess, 77, 2429 William A. Diehl Blvd., struck a vehicle driven by Mary Holifield, 62, 10413 Ashpacher Road, and caused moderate damage to both vehicles. Hess was cited with failure to yield right of way at an intersection.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 5:04 p.m., at Session and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Harold Rowe, 71, Edgerton, struck a vehicle driven by Spenser Reed, 29, 719 E. Second St., causing light damage to both vehicles. Rowe was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Friday, 3:24 a.m., at Jackson Avenue and Thurston Street,
Friday, 10:35 p.m., at 1970 S. Jefferson Ave., Robert Charleston, 49, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal mischief and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:41 p.m., on Baltimore Street, Troy Whitacre, 61, 2290 Baltimore St., was cited for open container and released.
Sunday, 5:06 a.m., at 1695 Terrawenda Drive, Melissa Stuckey, 34, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 7:52 p.m., at 722 W. Second St., Randy Kesler, 50, 25980 Bowman Road, was cited for disorderly conduct and intoxication and released.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 6:03 a.m., on County Road 17 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Adam Niese, 46, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Sunday, 10:06 a.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Kristina Elling, 38, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Sunday, 6 p.m., on County Road Y in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by David Vanderwarker, 23, Holgate, lost control and left the roadway, sustaining heavy damage after striking a utility pole. The vehicle then left the scene. Vanderwarker was cited with driving under suspension, failure to control, unsafe vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
Sunday, 6:48 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Arno, 51, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 10:31 p.m., at 1080 Stevenson St., David Cruz, 44, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. He posted bond and was released.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 10:57 a.m., on County Road 87 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Jesse Hefner, 43, Payne, was pulling a grain trailer when it sustained moderate damage as the wheel seized causing the trailer to strike the vehicle.
Paulding Police
Sunday, 3:34 p.m., at Harrison and Walnut streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Evan Heath, 25, Paulding, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Zachary Lockhart, 18, Paulding. Heath's vehicle had heavy damage and Lockhart's vehicle had moderate damage. Heath was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Fulton Sheriff
