Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 1 a.m., at milepost 14 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Sebastian, 31, Perrysburg, sustained moderated damage when it was struck by a deer.
Thursday, 7:23 a.m., at milepost 0 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Aurelia Krick, 31, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:59 a.m., at milepost 5 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dawn Scalf, 55, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 10:30 a.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Larry Meyers, 63, Edon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 9:40 a.m., at CCNO, Blake Heisler, 38, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court for violation of community control.
Thursday, 11:42 a.m., at CCNO, Auston Coressel, 22, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from common pleas court.
Friday, 11:08 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Dustin Siler, 25, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 8:46 a.m., at 16714 Kinner Road, Holgate, James Schmidt, 33, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant from common pleas court and taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Oct. 3, 2:13 p.m., at 1180 N. Clinton St., Alex Metz, 34, Montpelier, was arrested on a Henry County warrant and handed over to authorities there.
Wednesday, 4:43 p.m., at Clinton Street and Stadium Drive, a bicycle ridden by Zachariah Graber, 31, 1561 S. Jackson Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Aaron Weible, 40, 700 Carpenter Road. Graber was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital by the Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had light damage, and Graber was cited for reckless operation.
Friday, 12:17 p.m., at Sessions Avenue and Clinton Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tyler Schilt, 25, Buckeye, Ariz., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Linda Deming, 67, 858 Anthony Wayne Boulevard. Both vehicles had light damage, and Schilt was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 3:01 p.m., at 20891 County Road 424, a white 2012 GMC Savana was stolen from Exceptional Auto. Persons with information leading to the recovery of the vehicle can call the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050.
Saturday, 8 a.m., on Clinton Street, just east of Third Street, a vehicle driven by Ashley Gibbs, 36, 901 Washington Ave., attempted to park in a parking spot and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Annette Miller, 309 Clinton St. Both vehicles had light damage, and Gibbs was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 12:25 p.m., at 111 Hill Ave., Tabitha Davis, 21, 111 Hill Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. She posted bond and was released.
Sunday, 9:55 a.m., at CCNO, a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court was served to Corby Claybaugh, 49, Defiance.
Sunday, 4:02 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Joaquin Tovar III, 43, Holgate, was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Monday, 10:25 a.m., at Second and Clinton streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Don Paschall, 64, 01365 Ohio 66, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Janet Harmon, 59, West Unity. Both vehicles had light damage, and Paschall was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 9:38 a.m., on County Road 2 in Bartlow Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kyle Dill, 34, Deshler, and a northbound driven by James Newell, 59, Deshler, sideswiped one another. Both vehicles had light damage.
Saturday, 12:20 a.m., on County Road L in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sheri Rose, 53, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a small animal.
Saturday, 3:17 a.m., on County Road 12 in Monroe Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Olivia Thiel, 30, 1522 Candlewood Court, left the roadway on the west side, struck a utility pole, continued through a private lawn and came to rest in the intersection at county roads 12 and L. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 6:05 p.m., on County Road D in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Christine Thomas, 57, New Bavaria, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 8:40 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Sandy Dangler, 57, Lyons, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:53 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Virginia Mueller, 65, Hamler, sustained heavy damage when it struck two deer.
Monday, 3:28 a.m., on County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Heather James, 34, 1221 Ayersville Ave., sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Monday, 7:29 a.m., on County Road Z in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Susan Eis, 52, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Williams sheriff---
Oct. 3, 6:14 a.m., on Ohio 191 south of County Road F.50 in Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Wheeler, 42, Stryker, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Oct. 4, 6 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Witsaman, 22, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Oct. 4, 8:26 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Madison Huffine, 20, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Wednesday, 10:02 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Regan Badenhop, 19, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 11:06 p.m., on County Road 19 in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Linda Wilcox, 65, West Unity, sustained heavy damage when it struck a large metal box in the roadway. She was taken by ALS 1 to Fulton County Health Center with suspected minor injuries.
Friday, 8:29 a.m., at County Road 13 and U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, an unidentified northbound vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Edith Burghardt, Delta, causing light damage to the vehicle. The unidentified vehicle fled the scene.
Saturday, 5:42 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Clayton Franklin, 48, Holland, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Friday, 10:57 p.m., at 773 N. Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Alisha Schmucker, 36, Delta, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Nancy Powers, 57, Wauseon, and both vehicles had light damage. Schmucker was cited for failure to yield.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.