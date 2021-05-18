• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 8:05 a.m., on Third Street in Defiance, a hose cannon on a fire truck responding to a call struck a utility pole and broke off. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Thursday, 10:25 p.m., on County Road 16 in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a vehicle driven by Mary Reynolds, 71, Bryan, struck a deer, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:27 a.m., at mile post 43 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township in Henry County, a vehicle driven by Hollie Selmek, 46, Napoleon, struck a deer, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Reportedly, Selmek had possible minor injury.
Friday, 5:33 p.m., at mile post 24 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, on overtaking a vehicle, an unidentified vehicle side-swiped a vehicle driven by Connor Ansted, 28, Fremont. Damage to Ansted's vehicle was light. The offending vehicle fled the scene.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 5:38 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Styker, a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Matthew James Brown, 33, Sherwood.
Sunday, 11:35 a.m., at 145 Water St., Ney, a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Joshua Metz, 45, Ney.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 1:57 a.m., at 260 Depot St., McClure, Eric Konwinski, 31, McClure, was served a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office and taken to CCNO. At the same address, Matthew J. Brown, 33, St. Clairsville, was served warrants from Defiance and Williams counties and Adult Parole and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 2:14 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Bondolyn Mullins, 49, Napoleon, left the roadway, striking a guard rail; then reentered the roadway, traveled across both lanes of traffic and left the roadway on the opposite side, rolling twice and coming to rest on its roof. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Mullins was taken by Liberty Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injury. Mullins was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Saturday, 11:37 a.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Sonny Froelich, 19, Napoleon, struck a deer, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Sunday, 1:11 a.m., at 445 Walnut St., Holgate, Keven Crumrine, 49, Holgate, was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 7:42 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Township Road 114 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Alexander Heck, 17, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Jose Flores, 51, Adrian, Mich. Damage to Heck's vehicle was heavy; damage to Flores' vehicle was moderate. Heck had possible minor injury and was cited with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Friday, 5:13 p.m., on Ohio 613 in Brown Township, just before the intersection with Ohio 66, a vehicle driven by Bobbie Fuller, 43, Continental, struck a deer, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 7:48 a.m., at 402 Cherry St., a vehicle driven by Whitney Lavinder, 34, Wauseon, backed from a private drive into a vehicle driven by Donald Dixon, 57, Wauseon. Dixon was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Clinic for possible injury. Damage to Lavinder's vehicle was moderate; to Dixon's vehicle, damage was heavy. Lavinder was cited for improper starting and backing.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 3:55 p.m., at 716 Ottawa Ave., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department responded to a fire.
Fire — Saturday, 12:59 p.m., at 800 Deatrick St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department responded to a fire.
Fire — Saturday, 9:22 p.m., on Power Dam Road, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department responded to a fire.
Fire — Saturday, 9:38 p.m., at 1765 Maumee Drive, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department responded to a fire.
Fire — Sunday, 12:27 p.m., on Ohio 66 and Coressel Road, firefighters from Tiffin Township Fire responded to a fire.
Fire — Sunday, 7:49 p.m., at 1800 Hopkins St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department responded to a fire.
