• Police reports
State Patrol
March 26, 2:20 a.m., at milepost 14 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a westbound semi driven by Roger Longbeam Jr., 48, Williamsport, Md., swerved to miss a deer and rolled the trailer onto its side in the median. The vehicle had functional damage and Longbeam was cited for failure to control. No injuries.
Sunday, 11:35 a.m., at milepost 14 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kyle Hixenbaugh, 23, Dayton, and a semi driven by Ravinder Singh, 47, Fowler, Calif., were traveling side by side when the two side-swiped one another. Hixenbaugh's vehicle left the roadway and came to rest off the road. The semi had light damage and Hixenbaugh's vehicle was disabled. No injuries.
Tuesday, 8:33 p.m., at milepost 12 on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ricky English, 64, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:25 a.m., on Ohio 281 west of Defiance-Henry County Line Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Terry McDonald, 46, 1810 Tiffin Court, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:25 a.m., on County Road 181 south of County Road 95 in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Donna Riter, 61, 201 W. Pinewood Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 10:37 p.m., at Oak and South Maple streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Destany Henderson, 16, Hicksville, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Felix Salinas, 39, Hicksville. Henderson was cited for a speeding violation.
Napoleon Police
March 25, 10:54 p.m., on the Perry Street Bridge north of Maumee Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Caden Damman, 16, Napoleon, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Teagan Sleigh, 19, Napoleon. There was light damage to both vehicles. No injuries.
March 27, 7:39 p.m., at Scott and Washington streets, a stopped vehicle driven by Erin Stephey, 37, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ty Gutierrez, 26, 815 Bell St., Defiance, and caused light damage to both vehicles.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 7:51 a.m., at 510 Leggett St., a vehicle with a trailer driven by Scott Seibel, 59, Wauseon, attempted to back into the private drive at 510 Leggett St. when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Caitlyn McDonough, 17, Wauseon. McDonough an passenger, Thai Opdycke, 18, Wauseon, self-transported to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. Both vehicles were disabled as a result of the crash.
