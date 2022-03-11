• Police reports

State Patrol

Tuesday, 5:40 a.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mya Moore, 43, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 6:15 a.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Keller, 60, Stryker, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance Sheriff

Sunday, 7:36 p.m., on Evansport Road in Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kyle Tucker, 18, 08742 Ashpacher Road, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 9:06 a.m., at 1803 Elmwood Drive, Gavin Schilt, 23, same address, apartment 12, was arrested on a bench warrant and taken to CCNO.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 5:45 a.m., on Ohio 6 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Wiesman, 23, Jerry City, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Paulding Sheriff

Wednesday, 7:23 p.m., on County Road 143 just south of County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Adam Snyder, 29, 18637 County Road 168, Defiance, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

