• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 6:24 a.m., at milepost 9 on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Cox, 27, Paulding, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, 7:45 a.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Katherine Shaffer, 31, Bryan, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Craig Broerman, 26, Chickasaw. Shaffer suffered minor injuries but was not treated or transported. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Broerman was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 1:03 a.m., at 7316 Lake Road in Hicksville, Patricia Fox-Johnson, 63, Hicksville, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 8:40 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Defiance, Colen Myers, 26, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 11:06 p.m., on Ohio 66 south of Carter Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Leonard, 62, 15728 Ohio 66, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 1:10 p.m., at 7316 Lake Road in Hicksville, Patricia Fox-Johnson, 63, Hicksville, was arrested for TPO violation and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 6:58 p.m., at Ohio 18 and Rosedale Road in Hicksville, during a traffic stop, Christopher Borstelman, 35, Defiance, was served warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, and Shaely Ben-Moshe, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear, and for possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 9:45 p.m., at 9983 Independence Road in Defiance, Matthew Kerber, 34, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:18 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, four individuals were served warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas: Jamie Orlando Hernandez Sr., 46, Defiance; Tabitha Risk, 26, Defiance; Cyrus Siebeneck, 19, Defiance; and Erin Risk, 36, Defiance.
Defiance Police
Aug. 19, 3:31 p.m., at 316 Carter Road east of Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jasmin Ward, 29, 22730 Watson Road, backed into a vehicle driven by Charlotte Holt, 34, 915 Harrison Ave. Both vehicles had moderate damage.
Aug. 19, 4:10 p.m., on the Clinton Street bridge just before Fort Street, a vehicle driven by Lewis Houldridge, 28, 826 E. Second St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kristen Lilje, 40, 1301 Terrace Drive. No damage reported to Houldridge's vehicle, but light damage to Lilje's vehicle. Houldridge was charged with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 10:05 p.m., at West Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Troy Klingler, 40, 588 Saint Paul St., was struck in the rear by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene after the incident. Klingler's vehicle had light damage.
Monday, 5:59 p.m., at 1500 Baltimore St., Lucius Ridgeway, 42, same address, was cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Tuesday, 3:28 p.m., on Harrison Avenue, a vehicle driven by James Bowers, 31, 810 Harrison Ave., struck a parked vehicle owned by Donovan Evans, 816.5 Jefferson Ave., causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Bowers was cited with failure to control and failure to stay in a marked lane.
Wednesday, 2:21 p.m., at 717 Thurston St., Frank Tressler, 77, 417 Nicholas St., was arrested on a TPO violation and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:33 a.m., at 1200 Ralston Ave., Caleb Tenwalde, 31, 24884 County Road 10, was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:38 a.m., at 1163 S. Clinton St., Christopher Borstelman, 35, 870 McKinley St., was charged with intoxication and disorderly conduct and released.
Thursday, 10:04 a.m., at 324 Perry St., Robert Begley, 48, Cecil, was charged with telecommunications harassment.
Friday, 8:10 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Raynaldo Garcia, 47, 31 Capri Road, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 8:37 a.m., on County Road G just west of County Road 6 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Sebastian Aldrich, 17, Deshler, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Napoleon Police
Aug. 20, 2:13 p.m., at North Perry Street and Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Richard Long 31, Napoleon, was struck when it backed out of the intersection by a vehicle driven by Patricia Pistilli, 62, Liberty Center. Light damage to both vehicles.
Monday, 3:32 p.m., at 1405 Scott St., a vehicle driven by Shawn Waidelich, 49, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jack Croninger, 67, Wauseon. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Wednesday, 11:27 a.m., at North Perry and West Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Sheryl Bigley, 49, 506 Washington Ave., was struck by a vehicle driven by Gabrielle Schaller, 25, Toledo. Bigley was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. Schaller was cited with failing to stop at a red light. Bigley's vehicle had light damage and Schaller's had moderate damage.
Wednesday, 2:39 p.m., at 1080 Dodd St., a vehicle driven by Beverly Brown, 55, Napoleon, backed from a private drive into a parked vehicle owned by Ciriaco Ramos, Napoleon. Light damage was done to both vehicles. Brown was cited for improper backing.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 5:16 a.m., at Ohio 66 and Township road 110 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Sarah Mobley, 22, 1612 Terrawenda Drive, Defiance, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Paulding Police
Monday, 10:30 a.m., at 905 Williams St., a vehicle driven by Jami Good II, 29, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Shalena Price, 50, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 3:26 p.m., at Ottokee and Linfoot streets, a vehicle driven by Andrew Boylan, 48, Napoleon, was struck by a vehicle driven by John Martinez, 17, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wednesday, 3:30 p.m, at 123 Shoop Ave., just before the viaduct, a vehicle driven by Ethan Heller, 17, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Darlene Smith, 52, Wauseon. Smith was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Heller was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
