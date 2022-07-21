• Area police reports
State Patrol---
Thursday, 8:50 a.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Barbe, 42, Montpelier, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jane Roesch, 71, West Unity. Barbe and Roesch were both taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Barbe was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 1:36 p.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an unidentified northbound vehicle drove left of center, left the roadway and struck a fence, continued through a bean field and came to rest in a private yard. The vehicle then left the scene before authorities arrived.
Saturday, 8 p.m., at milepost 9 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brett Whitlock, 32, Stryker, sustained disabling damage when it crossed over the center line, struck the guardrail on the south side and left the scene. Whitlock has suspected minor injuries but was not treated. He was cited for wanton and willful disregard for persons and property.
Sunday, 11:49 a.m., on Mansfield Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jackie Morrison, 31, 23312 Breckler Road, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway where it struck a ditch and overturned. Morrison was taken by Highland Township Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 9:27 p.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 6 in Henry County's Richfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Pedro Rodriguez, 45, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 9:42 p.m., on Breckler Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by William Castanien, 55, 222 Lancelot Drive, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer. Passenger, Kristin Castanien, 33, 222 Lancelot Drive, was treated at the scene by Defiance Fire and Rescue for possible injuries.
Defiance Sheriff---
Friday, 11:40 a.m., at 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Joshua Spears, 39, Defiance, was taken from Wood County Jail to CCNO on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 1:27 p.m., at 333 N. Main St., Lima, Bruce Canada, 43, Van Wert, was taken from Allen County Jail to CCNO on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 3 p.m., at 4163 Defiance Road, Hicksville, Jessica Eicher, 38, Hicksville, and Juan Gibson, 19, Fort Wayne, were charged with disorderly conduct.
Saturday, 8:36 p.m., at CCNO, Linda Smith, 49, Hicksville, was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas.
Saturday, 9:52 p.m., at CCNO, Constantina Bauer, 38, Oakwood, was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas.
Monday, 9:35 a.m., at 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, James Monroe, 37, Oakwood, was taken from Wood County Jail to CCNO on a warrant from Defiance common pleas.
Monday, 8:04 p.m., at CCNO, Daniel Frederick, 33, Toledo, was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas-Probate and Juvenile Division.
Tuesday, 9:45 a.m., at 500 E. Perry St., Paulding, Alexander Vandame, 26, Defiance, was transported from Paulding County Jail to CCNO on a warrant from Defiance common pleas-Probate and Juvenile Division.
Defiance Police---
July 14, 4:11 p.m., on Clinton Street, south of River Drive, a motorcycle driven by Kaidan Fenter, 18, 06909 N. Ohio 66, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Alyssa Valle, 18, 1001 Columbus Ave. Valle's vehicle had no damage but the motorcycle had light damage. Fenter was cited for following too closely.
Saturday, 10:56 a.m., at 324 Perry St., Jennifer Schaefer, 42, Payne, was charged with telecommunications harassment and released.
Tuesday, 7:34 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Wyatt Horton, 24, Wapakoneta, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Christopher Harrow, 43, 14143 Karnes Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Horton was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 9:54 p.m., at 1148 Hotel Drive, John Kozup, 50, Uniontown, Pa., was charged with disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 11:05 p.m., at 1200 Ralston Ave., Luciano Zepeda, 29, homeless, was charged with disorderly conduct at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and taken to CCNO until he went to court Wednesday morning.
Henry Sheriff---
Sunday, 5:04 p.m., at milepost 40 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan Grandstaff, 23, Convoy, sustained disabling damage when it left the south side of the roadway and rolled over. Passengers, Siera Blevins, 24, Convoy, and Levi Grandstaff, 3, Convoy, were taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries.
Monday, 1:47 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 19, near Ridgeville Corners, Chayce Neumeier, 23, Butler, Ind., was arrested on warrants from the Napoleon Police Department and turned over to their custody.
Monday, 10:02 a.m., at U216 County Road 25 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Jerry Apt, 48, Stryker, backed from a private drive and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Marshall, 59, Allen, Mich., causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Apt was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Monday, 11:32 a.m., at County Road S and Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Mario Rivera, 19, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Matthew Krauss, 35, Wauseon. Krauss' vehicle had moderate damage and Rivera's vehicle had disabling damage. Rivera was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon Police---
Tuesday, 10 p.m., at 1500-B W. Riverview Ave., Eric Wood, 31, Napoleon, was cited for safety belt violation, failure to dim headlights, open container and OVI. Contact was made with a sober adult and he was taken home by them.
Paulding Police---
Friday, 8:57 a.m., at 121 South Cherry St., just north of West Harrison Street, a vehicle driven by William Lloyd, 88, Antwerp, struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Wanda Harris, Oakwood. No damage to either vehicle was reported. Lloyd was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
• Fire
McClure---
Monday, 1:54 p.m., at 02273 Ohio 65, McClure, the Henry County Sheriff and McClure Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire and upon arrival observed a motorcycle on fire. The fire was easily extinguished and firefighters returned to service.
