• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 5:25 p.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ashely Miller, 23, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when she went off the eastern side of the roadway, over-corrected and left the roadway on the western side and overturned in a ditch. Miller was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Monday, 6:20 p.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Patricia Corns, 60, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 10:35 a.m., at milepost 27 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Brittany Goeltzenleuchter, 28, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 3:04 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, two vehicles were stopped in traffic and struck from the rear by a third, causing a chain reaction accident. The lead vehicle was driven by George Haliena, 68, 1575 Crystal Cove Court, Defiance, behind him was a vehicle driven by Jitender Dua, 45, Wauseon, and the vehicle that struck them was driven by Thomas Nafziger, 19, 1116 Grove St., Defiance. Dua was taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Light damage was sustained by Haliena's vehicle, moderate by Dua's and heavy damage to Nafziger's vehicle. Nafziger was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 6:01 p.m., at milepost 22 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Stevens, 37, Continental, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:20 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Terin Betz, 27, Pioneer, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:22 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Rudy Hernandez, 51, 763 Harrison Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a dead deer in the roadway.
Wednesday, 10:34 a.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 15, a vehicle driven by David Daugherty, 47, 928 Harrison St., sustained light damage when it left the roadway, struck a mailbox and came to rest in a yard. Daugherty was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 5:35 p.m., at U.S. routes 6 and 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Martin Watley, 66, Elgin, Okla., was struck by a vehicle driven by Caleb Hornyak, 32, Lambertville, Mich. Hornyak was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for possible injuries. Watley was cited for failure to yield at a traffic signal. Watley's vehicle had light damage and Hornyak's had heavy damage.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 12:39 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Emma Shaffer, 68, Continental, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Thursday, 1:43 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Defiance County Court of Common Pleas warrants were served to: Ronald Treesh, 61, Latty; Douglas Blade, 49, Hicksville; Charles Harris, 27, Defiance; and Kevin Chencinski, 51, Defiance.
Friday, 11:08 a.m., at the Calhoun County Jail, Battle Creek, Mich., Amanda Collins, 38, Homer, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and transported to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Jan. 1, 2:19 a.m., at 2103 Baltimore St., Bishop Roberson, 23, address unknown, was arrested for criminal damaging, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.
Jan. 2, 5:16 p.m., at the dead end of Myrna Street, a vehicle driven by Jakob Waidelich, 24, 1275 Myrna St., sustained light damage when the driver lost control on an icy roadway and struck the guardrail.
Thursday, 11:44 a.m., at East Second Street and Greenhouse Avenue, Jonathon Maxwell, 35, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from the Adult Parole Authority and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 7:44 a.m., at 125 S. First St., Hamler, a vehicle driven by Gregery Matheny, 60, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it backed into a semi driven by John Painter, 50, Bradford. The semi had moderate damage and Matheny was cited with improper backing.
Thursday, 4:57 p.m., at 125 N. First St., a semi driven by Archie Samuel, 51, Ridgeland, Miss., backed up and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Richard Sunderman, Hamler. Sunderman's vehicle had light damage and Samuel's semi had no reportable damage.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 3:11 p.m., at 1429 Scott St., a vehicle driven by Leo Clausen, 81, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tammy Addington, 58, Holgate, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Fulton Sheriff
Dec. 31, 8:01 p.m., at Ohio 2 and County Road 22 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Oliver Bray, 19, Archbold, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Anthony Cheezan, 18, Wauseon. A passenger in Bray's vehicle, Danielle Bennet, 18, Archbold, was taken by Archbold Fire Department to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Bray was cited for failure to yield.
Wauseon Police
Dec. 30, 1:08 p.m., at 130 Fulton St., a vehicle driven by Dane Waidelich, 17, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Troy Armstrong, 53, Wauseon, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Waidelich was cited with improper lane change.
• Fire
Defiance
Rescue — Wednesday, 8:48 p.m., paramedics from Defiance Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at Fullmer and Standley roads in Richland Township. Upon arrival, paramedics observed a vehicle driven by Ricky Bergalowski, 28, 14722 Fullmer Road, and a vehicle driven by Chance Walker, 20, Napoleon, had collided. Walker was in a sheriff's cruiser and had admitted to alcohol use, but was not complaining of injury. The physician on duty at Mercy Defiance hospital advised transportation of the individual. After transportation to the hospital, the squad returned to the fire department.
