State Patrol

Nov. 17, 9 p.m., on Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Heather Strickling, 40, Oakwood, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Angie Madonaldo, 49, Paulding.  Strickling was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Strickling vehicle and moderate to the Maldonado vehicle.

Thursday, 10:57 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding's Crane Township, a semi driven by Verma Ashish, 33, Brampton, Ontario, changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Morgan Peel, 25, Rockford. Ashish was cited for a signal violation. Damage was heavy to the Peel vehicle and light to the Ashish vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Nov. 15, 8:05 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Tricia Sisco, 49, 121 East St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Sunday, 6:12 p.m., on County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by George Waxler, 62, 1392 Jackson Ave., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Monday, 7:45 a.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Garcia, 37, 310 East St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 2:14 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Susan Urban, 65, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 5:43 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Ashley Hamman, 30, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 10:42 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Donald Stork, 61, 310 W. First St., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Thursday, 5:25 a.m., on Highland Center Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Sandleben, 32, 15809 Highland Center Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 7:34 p.m., on South Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Christina Ford, 34, 920 Ottawa Ave., struck a ditch. There was no damage to the vehicle. Ford was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 11 a.m., at West Second Street and Wayne Avenue, vehicles driven by Madison Stratton, 22, 206 Seneca St., and Barbara Murdock, 72, Holgate, collided. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Murdock was cited for failure to yield.

Wednesday, 8:52 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at 1802 N. Clinton St.

Thursday, 9:54 a.m., Ashtyn Aden, 23, 1031 Wilhelm St., was charged with domestic violence following an incident in a vehicle at Downs Street and Jefferson Avenue. Aden was taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 12:01 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at 1816 E. Second St.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 6:18 p.m., on County Road 17 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Rohrs, 64, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Thursday, 5:50 a.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Travis Schultz, 34, McClure, swerved to miss a deer and struck a guardrail. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Thursday, 7:12 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road R in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Amy Murphy, 49, Cecil, and Carol Roberton, 61, Napoleon, collided. Murphy was cited for no lights. Robertson was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Robertson vehicle and moderate to the Murphy vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Thursday, 4:01 a.m., Nichole Spradlin, 31, Napoleon, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on Filmore Street.

• Fires

Hicksville

Fire — Thursday, 2:32 a.m., firefighters were called to an electrical fire at 109 Dixon Ave.

Wauseon

Fire — 8:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 1120 N. Shoop Ave.

 
