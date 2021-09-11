• Police reports
Defiance Police
Aug. 28, 1:56 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Daniel Eccard, 37, 724 Summit St., was cited with three separate charges of theft and released.
Sept. 2, 11:36 a.m., at 8846 Ohio 66 North, Mary A. Hiler, 52, 21266 Ohio 18, was cited with OVI and driving under suspension and released. Later she was picked up on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Sept. 3, 1:56 a.m., at 1983 Jefferson Ave., Tracy T. Lowe, 45, Ranchland Motel, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sept. 3, 8:11 a.m, at 889 Deerwood Drive, Christopher Gerdeman, 57, 301 Glenwood Drive, was charged with menacing by stalking and released.
Saturday, 8:40 a.m., at 2350 Baltimore St., Aldina Samardzic-Husidic, 20, Knoxville, Tenn., was served a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court. She posted bond and was released.
Monday, 6:56 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Anna Gomez, 44, Archbold, was arrested for shoplifting and released.
Thursday, 8:33 a.m., at 1037 Hotel Drive, Christopher Gerdeman, 57, 301 Glenwood Drive, was arrested for a TPO violation and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 10:20 p.m., at High and Bryan streets, a vehicle driven by Gannon Ripke, 17, Edon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jamie Handy, 51, Hicksville, whose vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Anthony Costilla, 19, Hicksville. Handy was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The vehicles of Ripke and Handy had heavy damage, and Costilla's vehicle had light damage. Ripke was cited with failure to allow safe stopping distance between vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 8:08 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Hitt, 68, Bowling Green, sustained heavy damage upon striking a deer.
Friday, 7:40 a.m., at Ohio 109 and West Cherry Street in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Cassandra Elieff, 16, Liberty Center, in order to miss an oncoming vehicle on a left turn, ran off the road and struck a street sign. The vehicle had light damage.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 12:15 p.m., on U.S. 24 just west of the Industrial Drive overpass, a westbound vehicle driven by Louis Leasor, 76, Napoleon, entered the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 and side-swiped a vehicle driven by Raye Spivey, 60, Franklin, Va. Leasor was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Toledo Hospital for possible injuries. Leasor's vehicle had heavy damage and Spivey's had light damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.