Defiance Police---

Friday, 10:30 a.m., at 1555 N. Clinton St., Selena Medina, 26, 4204 Rolling Meadows Boulevard, was arrested for criminal trespassing and released with a summons.

Saturday, 6:01 a.m., at 597 Jadine Drive, Christina Hoffman, 44, 597 Jadine Drive, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police---

Friday, 4:04 p.m., at the U.S. 24 westbound off-ramp at the intersection of Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Janet Price, 65, Evansport, struck a vehicle driven by Shawnielle Demaline, 32, Wauseon. Price was cited for assured clear distance ahead and her vehicle had moderate damage. Demaline's vehicle had light damage.

Sunday, 1:32 p.m., at Carey and Scott streets, a vehicle driven by Karlee Jones, 18, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jacinda Hoffman, 45, Liberty Center, and caused light damage to both vehicles.

Monday, 9:07 a.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Francis MacDonald, 65, Dearborn Heights, Mich., was served a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 5:10 p.m., on Banner School Road, Dillon Long, 23, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and he posted bond.

