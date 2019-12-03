• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 7 a.m., on Paulding County Road 105 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Stiltner, Paulding, struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:05 p.m., on Paulding County Road 171 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Ankney, 33, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 11:40 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Fernando Chavez, 21, 1038 Valley Forge Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:49 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Katelyn Tingley, 18, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 5:52 a.m., on Ney-Williams Center Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Julie Sines, 48, 04601 Coy Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Nov. 26, 4:15 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Amanda Salisbury, 32, Hicksville, left the roadway and struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Nov. 26, 6:04 p.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by John Cooper, 28, Royal Oak, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Nov. 26, 11:30 a.m., tools and CDs were reported stolen from the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue.
Friday, 5:46 p.m., jewelry was reported stolen from the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Friday, 10:26 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Robert Ditto, 35, 352 Rosewood Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 11:21 p.m., on Rulf Street, a vehicle driven by Dustin Stork, 30, 1128 Ayersville Ave., struck a parked vehicle owned by Renee Hagerman, 10325 Slough Road, and left the scene. Stork was cited for assure clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Saturday, 5:42 p.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of Hopkins Street.
Saturday, 10:48 p.m., Mark Barrett Sr., 50, 1694 Dakota Place, was charged with driving under suspension, U-turn and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on North Clinton Street.
Saturday, 11:34 p.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Edith Wuo, 55, 1261 Byrnwyck Court, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 10:04 a.m., a hairbrush was reported stolen from the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Sunday, 3:50 p.m., a door was tampered with in the 600 block of Elbert Street.
Sunday, 7:41 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 1100 block of North Clinton Street.
Monday, 10:36 a.m., a trailer was reported entered in the 800 block of North Clinton Street.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 11:03 p.m., Kraig Brinkman, 37, Malinta, was charged with OVI, failure to comply with an order of an officer, failure to stay in marked lanes, a stop sign violation and parking on the roadway after a traffic stop at County Road L and Ohio 109.
Friday, 11:49 p.m., Sara Zapata, 28, Napoleon, was charged with OVI, disorderly conduct, child endangering and reckless operation after an alleged incident in the 00400 block of Township Road U, Liberty Center. She was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 12:43 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Panico, 40, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:38 a.m., Rashella Nickell, 36, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant from Wood County.
Saturday, 5:17 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Beth Beck, 53, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:56 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Pamela Stover, 58, Toledo, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 11:20 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Hurst, 34, Napoleon, missed a turn and struck a sign. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control and OVI.
Sunday, 7:22 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 08000 block of County Road V, Liberty Center. It was later recovered.
Sunday, 10:29 a.m., a purse was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 07000 block of County Road W, Liberty Center.
Sunday, 6:34 p.m., a change and a debit card were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 00900 County Road 8, Liberty Center.
Monday, 7:21 a.m., on County Road L in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Brody Frost, 23, Weston, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 11:27 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Robinson, 39, Wyandotte, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 8:34 p.m., Micaila Cochran, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 11:10 p.m., Derek Mullins, 40, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 7:34 p.m., Benjamin Fields, 29, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence and unlawful restraint after an alleged incident in the 1100 block of Willard Street and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 9:24 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 395 Harding St.
Fire — Sunday, 12:12 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire in a bedroom at 24923 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road. Assisting was Highland Township Fire Department. A resident was reported injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.